Formula One: Top 5 Races of 2018

Formula One cars

The 2018 season of FIA Formula One World Championship was another successful event. With drivers flaunting their best skills, the 69th edition of the Formula One World Championship concluded all well.

This season of Formula One unfolded many splendid moments as we got to see some great overtakes, wet race etc. Putting driving skills to the best of his abilities, the legendary Lewis Hamilton was able to grab his 5th World Driver's Championship title whereas Sebastian Vettel stood as runner up. While Hamilton lifted the World Championship title, his team Mercedes secured the World Constructors' Championship title, which was its 5th in a row.

Joining the winners's league, 2nd runner-up was the iceman Kimi Raikkonen while in the Contructors' Championship, Ferrrari stood 2nd and Red Bull Racing 3rd. Extreme zeal and enthusiasm of drivers along with their teams filled the 2018 season of Formula One World Championship wherein each driver tried to deliver his ace performance but with Hamilton clinching 11 GP wins, he took away all the glory and glamour of the season.

Now let's look at five of the best races of 2018:

#5 British Grand Prix

As it was announced earlier that the 2019 British Grand Prix would be the last to be held at super amazing Silverstone circuit, we already know it's going to be the toughest goodbye. Firstly we got to see the splendid qualifying sessions in recent times where top 3 drivers were separated with mere 0.098 seconds. Even before we got to witness the splendid finale, we saw a fascinating battle between Raikkonen who got a penalty for hitting Hamilton, and Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz and Grosjean collided at copse corner to force the second safety car in and everyone awaited the grand finish. It was an anxious sight where everyone thought that Bottas might maintain his lead but Vettel cleverly marched his way forward with the chequered flag fast approaching and successfully bagged the British Grand Prix win wherein Hamilton bagged the second spot on the podium.

