5 Drivers likely to become F1 World Champions in the future.

Jack Price
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

F1 Grand Prix of Malaysia
F1 Grand Prix of Malaysia

The future of Formula One may still be being mapped out by Liberty Media but the future in terms of drivers challenging for the world championship in years to come is easy to see.

In this list we will be looking at the drivers who look the most promising and have that something special to challenge and win the F1 drivers’ championship. The list of past champions is unbelievable and diverse in terms of raw talent and sheer determination to win the biggest honour in motorsport. The list includes Ayrton Senna, Jack Brabham, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Jackie Stewart, Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

Here are my picks from the drivers on the grid in 2018 who I feel have the potential to be future world champions. 

#5 Valtteri Bottas   

Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Canadian F1 Grand Prix

At Number five is Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver is in his second season at the silver arrows team and has fit in perfectly. The team like him as does Hamilton with both drivers finding a perfect bond between friends and rivals, something which was lost between Lewis Hamilton and his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Bottas has won 3 races so far in his career as well as winning the constructors championship with Mercedes last season, he is certainly a team player but he also has the raw talent to win the individual prize all F1 drivers crave.

He may be considered one of the quieter drivers on the grid but he can certainly pack a punch when needed, yes he will always struggle to be number one in that Mercedes team as long as Hamilton is around but there is no reason why he could not challenge him for it. He has the car to do it and if Mercedes renew his contract for the 2019 season which looks likely there is no reason why Bottas cannot challenge for the world title.

