Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: McLaren and Renault open to Ricciardo talks

Daniel Ricciardo has openly discussed the possibility of moving at the end of 2018, with both McLaren and Renault open to talks.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 22:24 IST
33

DanielRicciardo - cropped
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren and Renault have both suggested they would be interested in signing Daniel Ricciardo if he became available.

Red Bull driver Ricciardo's contract is up at the end of the year, with the Australian linked with moves to Mercedes and Ferrari.

But a huge switch to McLaren has also been touted and Ricciardo, while denying knowledge of an offer, acknowledged that there are more than two teams he could join.

McLaren were specifically namechecked and team director Eric Boullier says that his outfit, who could lose Fernando Alonso, would have to consider a driver of Ricciardo's quality.

"It's obviously this time of year that you start to think about your driver line-up for the following year or following years," Boullier told a news conference at the French Grand Prix.

"Obviously, we love Daniel. I personally have known him for many, many years. He is doing a good job with Red Bull. As long as a driver of that calibre is on the market, you look if there is any discussion possible

"But at this time of year, it's still too early to talk about our driver line-up for the future, so just a normal, gentle discussion."

Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul insists his team's focus is on their car, but he is hopeful they could also be in the running for a talent like Ricciardo.

"For the time being, our focus is on developing the best car possible," he said. "If we show that we can progress, if we show that we can build a good car, drivers will get interested in joining us."

Ricciardo, who has won two of seven F1 races this year, was quick in practice on Friday, but he was pipped to the fastest time by reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton led both the first and second sessions, with fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas his closest challenger in the first practice before Ricciardo pushed the Briton in the second.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was around a second off the pace in both sessions.

FP1 CLASSIFICATION

The Mercedes duo lead the way, with Grosjean pipping Verstappen for P6 #FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3N8pP23rP3
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 22, 2018

<script></script>

FP2 CLASSIFICATION: Hamilton lays down a marker #FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XyGBh9JMXz
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 22, 2018

<script></script>

French GP Red Bull Racing F1 Mclaren-Renault F1 Daniel Ricciardo F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sparks into life but McLaren...
RELATED STORY
Alonso expects McLaren to be at 'lowest level' in Melbourne
RELATED STORY
F1 2018 Pre-Season Report: Renault
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo and Red Bull dominate Monaco practice
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo optimistic as Red Bull show their speed
RELATED STORY
Red Bull unlikely to benefit from Renault upgrade soon
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo ends Monaco hoodoo despite mechanical issue
RELATED STORY
Alonso considered quitting F1 after troubled 2017
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton seeks to match Schumacher -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us