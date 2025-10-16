"Almost a sign of life": Insider provides update on Michael Schumacher's health

Stefan L'Hermitt, a renowned F1 insider, shared an update on Michael Schumacher. Revealing a positive update on the seven-time world champion, L'Hermitt informed that it was almost a sign of life.

Ever since Schumacher injured himself critically injured in a skiing accident back in 2013, there has been barely any information on his recovery. The Schumacher family kept the former F1 driver in absolute privacy and away from the public eye.

At times, a few updates about Schumacher's recovery surface in the media, and this time it was no different. L'Hermitt, who works with the renowned French media group, L'Equipe, came up with a recent update on the former Ferrari star.

"I would say he's not doing well, but he might be getting better because fundamentally we don't know anything," L'Hermitt told Le Grand Recit. "This year, he signed a helmet for a charity event. Was it his wife who held his hand? We don't know exactly, but it's the first time we've had a kind of positive sign, almost a sign of life."

"So we're still dealing with someone who is still breathing, who might have some small interactions with his family, but we can't say for sure that he's doing well," he further added on Schumacher's update.

On December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher went skiing with his 14-year-old son, Mick Schumacher, who went on to become an F1 driver. During this time at the French Alps, Schumacher fell off while crossing an unsecured off-piste area between Piste Chamois and Piste Mauduit.

Schumacher fell down, his head hit a rock, and he suffered a brain injury despite wearing a helmet. He was immediately airlifted to the hospital and underwent two crucial surgeries. He was put into a medically induced coma, and after six months, he was brought back to his home for further rehabilitation.

Sneak peek into Michael Schumacher's F1 career

Michael Schumacher is regarded as one of the best F1 drivers on the planet. The German, who was born at Hurth, North Germany, on January 3, 1969, started racing in go-karts at a very early age.

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Mercedes GP drives during qualifying for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on November 17, 2012 in Austin, Texas - Source: Getty

After successful go-kart stints, Schumacher joined Formula 1 in 1991, and over the years, he participated in 308 races, and went on to win seven F1 titles (one of only two drivers in the world to do so), 91 races, 155 podiums, and took 68 pole positions.

During his F1 career, he raced for giants like Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes. Michael Schumacher raced his last in F1 at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

