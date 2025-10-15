George Russell celebrates Mercedes contract extension with a strong message as Max Verstappen rumors come to an end

George Russell has signed on with Mercedes for 2026, confirming he will remain with the Silver Arrows alongside Kimi Antonelli. The team announced the extension on the eve of the United States Grand Prix after protracted talks and summer speculation about a possible Max Verstappen move.The deal ends months of uncertainty, as the team focuses on the final six races and the 2026 regulation reset. Russell made it official on Instagram with two photos from his Singapore win and wrote:“2026, let’s do this 👊 Really proud to be continuing our journey together @mercedesamgf1 💪🔥” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe extension follows weeks of background noise. Throughout the summer, persistent rumors linked Max Verstappen with a potential Mercedes move, creating unease within the team’s camp. Though team principal Toto Wolff dismissed the talk early in the year, the speculation lingered.George Russell himself acknowledged at the Austrian Grand Prix that the constant chatter had been “distracting”. But admitted the talks were happening. The saga quieted at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where team and market signals made a Verstappen move highly unlikely. With that settled, Mercedes moved to lock in continuity.His second half of the season has underlined why Mercedes sees him as their long-term leader. He has earned 65 points since the summer break, second only to Verstappen, who has scored 84.Mercedes Executive Director, Toto Wolff, and George Russell at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Source: GettyToto Wolff summed up the decision and said (via F1):&quot;Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if,” he said. “We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that. George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together.&quot;The talks were handled slowly by Mercedes and Wolff, who insisted on getting the terms right. Russell took time to reflect. Reports indicate the contract is a one-plus-one-year deal. Some fans have voiced frustration, arguing Russell deserves a longer-term package given his performances.“I am really proud”: George Russell’s Mercedes story and what comes nextGeorge Russell of Mercedes before the F1 Grand Prix of China. Source: GettyGeorge Russell’s journey with Mercedes began in 2017 when he joined the junior program. He spent three seasons at Williams before being promoted to the works team in 2022. This season has been his strongest to date, with two Grand Prix wins and eight podium finishes.Russell has beaten his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton head-to-head for three seasons and has filled the leadership role Mercedes needed after Hamilton’s exit. He addressed the extension and said (via F1):“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017. It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.”He will be joined in 2026 by Kimi Antonelli, the rookie who stepped into Hamilton's seat in 2025. He has had highs this season with a sprint pole in Miami and a podium in Canada, and low runs during a tough European stretch. The Italian sits on 88 points to Russell’s 237, while Oscar Piastri leads the drivers’ standings on 336.For Mercedes, the priorities are clear. The team sits second in the Constructors’ Championship with 325 points, ahead of Ferrari on 298 and narrowly clear of Red Bull on 290. With six races left, Mercedes want to secure P2 and then turn their full attention to 2026.