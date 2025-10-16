"It has never felt forced": Charles Leclerc's stylist shares how the Ferrari star became the face of Formula 1’s quiet luxury

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's stylist Carlotta Constant revealed that working with the Monegasque driver "never felt forced" for her after making a career shift last year. The 27-year-old is one of the most followed drivers on the grid, owing to his on-track prowess while building a massive fan following away from the track.

Away from the track, the eight-time F1 race winner is popular amongst his fans for his good looks, fashion, and polite behaviour. Leclerc has often been spotted on the red carpets of several fashion events and movie premieres over the years.

Apart from donning his best outfits for the red carpet, the Ferrari driver also showcases his fashion sense during the race weekends and is often spotted wearing some classic outfits in the paddock.

Speaking with WWD, Constant gave her honest take about working with Charles Leclerc and the change she experienced from working commercially to styling an athlete personally, to which she replied:

"With someone like Charles, whose world is incredibly high-pressure and constantly moving — and a big thing is trust. It wasn’t an instant shift, but we got used to one another’s way of working and our styling preferences.

"I love that it has never felt forced; it evolved into a rhythm where working together became natural. I now have a very good idea of what looks or pieces he’s drawn to right away — and equally, the type of things he won’t like."

Charles Leclerc started with his personal stylist at the end of 2024 and has certainly upped his game this year at events.

Charles Leclerc's stylist chimes in on the process of starting to work with the Ferrari driver

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's stylist Carlotta Constant stated that she got the call to work with the former at the end of last year and claimed that it was "one of the best" decisions that she has made.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, she spoke about the 27-year-old's personal sense of style, saying:

"At the end of 2024, I got a last-minute call to join a Chivas Regal shoot in Monaco — a friend of a friend reached out, saying, “You’d be perfect for this, please say yes. I jumped on board, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions.

"His team and I clicked instantly. Charles surrounds himself with brilliant, grounded people, and when you meet him, you can see why. That connection naturally led to me being asked back to Monaco for another shoot. From there, Charles and I found a rhythm — an effortless synergy that works."

Charles Leclerc has partnered with several lifestyle and luxury brands over the years, including Chivas Regal, APM Monaco, and Puma, to name a few.

