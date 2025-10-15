Christian Horner to Ferrari rumors dismissed as Fred Vasseur retains support of top brass: Report

Reports linking Christian Horner to Ferrari have been dismissed by sources close to Maranello, which reaffirmed its confidence in team principal Frédéric Vasseur. The rumors followed Horner’s September exit from Red Bull, his substantial severance deal, and media speculation that Ferrari’s hierarchy might seek outside leadership.

Corriere della Sera and other Italian outlets say those stories are unfounded for now, as Ferrari wants stability ahead of the 2026 regulation reset. Horner left Red Bull after two decades at the top of the sport and received a large payout with gardening leave extending into spring 2026. That freedom has prompted speculation about his next move.

At the same time, the team has endured a dip in form in 2025. The team entered the year with high expectations after signing Lewis Hamilton, but it is still chasing its first win of the season and sits under pressure in the Constructors’ standings. Those two reasons combined to spark the recent transfer chatter.

Corriere della Sera reports that Ferrari’s leadership has gone the other way. They have publicly and privately backed Vasseur, who received a multi-year contract extension in July.

John Elkann, Chairman and CEO of Ferrari, and Christian Horner at Monaco. Source: Getty

The report adds that, while results will determine the long-term picture, the board’s current stance is to support Vasseur and resist hasty changes. Motorsport Italia and other outlets have also described the Horner-to-Ferrari rumors as “not credible” at this stage.

There are practical reasons the rumor always looked unlikely. Fred Vasseur’s contract was renewed only months ago, signaling firm backing from the top. The Scuderia’s corporate structure also makes the kind of equity-and-control package Christian Horner reportedly desires impractical, unlike the Mercedes model, where Toto Wolff holds ownership stakes.

Horner has been linked with demands for significant influence and even co-ownership in any future role. That scope of authority would be difficult to accommodate at Ferrari, a company with a unique governance and brand structure.

Logistically, the role would require relocation to Italy and deep cultural integration into a management and engineering culture that traditionally bases many resources in the U.K. and Maranello, respectively. There is also reputational baggage from last year’s internal investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

What would have to change for Christian Horner to become a genuine Ferrari option?

Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2024. Source: Getty

If the situation is to flip, a few concrete developments would likely need to occur. First, Ferrari’s results must worsen noticeably early next season. A poor start to 2026 under the new regulations would increase internal pressure and sharpen calls for leadership change.

Second, the board would need to reconsider the decision made in July and be willing to offer a package that gives Christian Horner the control he seeks, including commercial authority or an ownership stake. That is a big corporate ask.

On the sporting front, the Scuderia sits third in the Constructors’ Championship on 298 points, behind Mercedes on 325 and ahead of Red Bull on 290. The team is still searching for its first win of the year. Driver frustrations and public criticism have multiplied the noise, often linked to talk of leadership changes.

Meanwhile, Horner’s public courting of other options, linking him to Aston Martin, Haas, and new entrants like Cadillac, shows he is exploring routes that could give him equity or a chief-executive role.

For now, however, the message from Maranello is clear. Fred Vasseur remains the man in charge. Christian Horner will remain a headline-maker while he considers options. But those headlines remain unlikely at present.

