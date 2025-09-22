Timeline for Christian Horner's F1 return becomes clear as Red Bull severance is negotiated: Reports

It is being reported that Christian Horner might return to Formula One in the 2026 season after his severance package with Red Bull was negotiated recently. The former team principal and CEO of the Austrian team was let go of his duties at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix, earlier in the season, after over twenty years at the helm.

The Brit had been a key figure in taking the Milton Keynes-based outfit from a young team to a behemoth over the past two decades. However, the two parties departed on a sour note following rumors of internal power struggles and dwindling on-track performances over the last 18 months.

As per The Race, Christian Horner, who had a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2030 season and looked over several key departments within the organization, was given $100 million in severance. As part of the negotiations, the package would also allow the 51-year-old to rejoin the sport as early as 2026.

Reportedly, the ex-F1 team boss could rejoin the sport before the summer break next year. There had been rumors linking him to a move to Alpine and Aston Martin following his sacking, but there has been no official confirmation as of now.

Although the official timings of his return to the sport have not been made public, Horner would now have the chance to start talks with the interested parties or wait for an opening in the middle of the next season.

Christian Horner expresses his confidence in the new Red Bull management following his exit

Former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner stated that he was confident that the Austrian under new management, team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies, and Helmut Marko as advisor, with its drivers, will continue to perform at a high level.

In his statement after officially leaving the organization, Horner said:

"I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki (Tsunoda) and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future. I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull / Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17.

"Racing aside, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz for the opportunity he gave me as a 31-year-old, Mark Mateschitz and Saravoot Yoovidyha, and finally Chalerm and Daranee Yoovidhya for their friendship and commitment during my time at Red Bull as well as Oliver Mintzlaff and the board for their guidance."

Since Horner's sacking post Silverstone, the former world champions have a Sprint race in Spa and two consecutive races in Monza and Baku.

