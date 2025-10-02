Christian Horner exploring the potential of bringing a 12th F1  team on the grid after Cadillac’s entry - Reports

Christian Horner’s departure from Red Bull has stirred speculation about his next move in Formula 1. With Cadillac confirmed as the 11th entrant for 2026 and new regulations set to reshape the sport, reports by The Race suggest that Horner is exploring the idea of leading a brand-new 12th team. It also shows his desire for the equity stake he was denied during his Red Bull tenure.

The Cadillac project, born out of Andretti’s earlier failed bid, was accepted only when backed by General Motors. Its path highlighted how difficult it is to secure F1’s approval without manufacturer support or a compelling commercial case. Horner’s situation comes at a time when the grid is at its biggest in years, with 20 cars and another two planned for 2026.

After a $100 million settlement ended his Red Bull stint, Horner made it clear that he wanted to return quickly. A clause in his severance deal allows him to rejoin the paddock in the first half of 2026. As per reports, he is not seeking just a team principal role, but one that grants him ownership influence.

Christian Horner and Mercedes Executive Director Toto Wolff in Abu Dhabi. Source: Getty

Horner's past links to Ferrari and Mercedes never gained traction, partly due to political friction and partly because he is unwilling to answer to higher management. Alpine and Aston Martin have also been floated as potential landing spots. Horner maintains close ties with Flavio Briatore at Alpine, where equity could be a part of the deal.

At Aston Martin, his name has been mentioned alongside Adrian Newey’s. Their strained relationship led to Red Bull’s technical split last year, though recent signs point to reconciliation. Still, with both teams already pushing ambitious projects for 2026, Horner’s involvement is far from certain.

Aston Martin Managing Technical Partner, Adrian Newey, and Christian Horner in Monaco. Source: Getty

That uncertainty has opened discussion of a 12th team. Christian Horner is believed to have investors willing to fund a start-up, but the hurdles are steep. Liberty Media and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali have repeatedly warned against further expansion due to logistical challenges and a need to stabilize the current grid.

While the Concorde Agreement technically allows for 12 teams, the political resistance from current teams would make approval unlikely without extraordinary backing.

Christian Horner’s Haas approach dismissed amid F1 comeback speculation

Christian Horner and Ayao Komatsu at the Cambridge Union. Source: Getty

Christian Horner has enjoyed one of the most successful managerial careers in F1. During his two decades with Red Bull Racing, the team won six Constructors’ Championships, eight Drivers’ Titles, 124 race victories, 107 poles, and 287 podiums, spanning both the Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen eras.

His dismissal at Silverstone earlier this year ended that run abruptly, but his desire to remain central to the sport is clear. That hunger has fueled rumors connecting him with Haas.

However, team principal Ayao Komatsu has clarified that the talks were short-lived. Speaking to Sky Sports, he recently said:

"Yeah, it is true that he approached us. Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk. And that’s it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished."

With Haas standing firm and Domenicali pushing stability over expansion, Christian Horner’s comeback path remains complicated. Whether through a takeover, an equity deal, or an ambitious new project, the former Red Bull chief faces both political and financial hurdles.

