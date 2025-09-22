$100M settlement officially ends the Christian Horner-Red Bull marriage: Reports

Christian Horner's divorce from Red Bull Racing is now finalized, with an official statement by the Austrian F1 outfit confirming this news on Monday. It has also been reported that a settlement was reached between the two parties, meaning that the Briton will be paid around $100 million.

After over two months of being sacked as Red Bull chief, Christian Horner had still remained an employee at the Milton Keynes-based outfit. The 51-year-old was reportedly on a lucrative deal and sacking him outright was being touted as a difficult prospect from a financial point of view.

But this marriage is now finally over as Horner has agreed a severance package which will see him leave the team at last. News outlet The Race has also reported that the deal allows Horner to return to work in the F1 world in any capacity next year.

While no official details of the package have been revealed by either party, it is also being reported that the settlement reached between Horner and Red Bull is worth close to $100 million, to be paid over the next five years.

After over two decades at the team, Christian Horner was sacked as CEO and team principal by Red Bull following the British Grand Prix in July. He was replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was promoted to the role after a year as Racing Bull's team principal.

The 6x F1 teams' world champions also subsequently removed Horner as the head of their racing and powertrain departments, but he still remained an employee at the company, mainly due to the substantial financial implications of firing him.

But after 20 years, six constructors' championships, eight drivers' championships and 124 Grand Prix wins, Horner is no longer a Red Bull employee.

Christian Horner releases final statement after leaving Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner has released a final statement before exiting Red Bull Racing on Monday, claiming that it was an honor and a privilege for him to lead the F1 team. He also added that he was proud of what he had achieved along with the team, breaking records and reaching new heights.

Horner's statement was released via an official press release by Red Bull, in which he stated:

"Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege. When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories."

"I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me," he added.

Christian Horner also mentioned that he was proud to have led a subsidiary of an energy drink company, which took on some of the world's biggest automotive giants in F1. He also wished the team, including Laurent Mekies, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda, all the best for the future.

Horner also expressed his gratitude to key figures at the company, including Dietrich and Mark Mateschitz, Saravoot, Chalerm, and Daranee Yoovidhya, as well as Oliver Mintzlaff. Notably, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko was not mentioned in Horner's statement.

