Ferrari chairman wants to give Fred Vasseur an extended run as Christian Horner's lead goes cold: Reports

Latest reports out of Italy suggest that Ferrari chairman John Elkann wishes to give team principal Fred Vasseur time to bring success to the F1 team. Reports of Christian Horner potentially replacing the Frenchman have also been branded as "not credible," as the Scuderia turned its attention to the 2026 season.

Reportedly, the higher-ups at Ferrari were interested in replacing team principal Fred Vasseur with now out-of-a-job Christian Horner. The Briton was sacked as team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing in July.

Motorsport Italy has reported that those rumors lack credibility, as Horner is still on gardening leave at Red Bull and will not be available to work in F1 until the later stages of next year. Ferrari has also just given Fred Vasseur a new contract in July, and Chairman John Elkann is reportedly not in a hurry to decide on the 53-year-old's future.

Vasseur, alongside Loic Serra, the technical director at Ferrari, will get the chance to implement plans and deliver a race-winning car in 2026. John Elkann has also publicly stated that 2026 is the year he expects the Maranello-based outfit to return to competing for the big titles in F1.

Even though Vasseur's job remains secure for the moment, reports also suggest that the team environment at Ferrari has become somewhat "toxic" this year. This has been down to the poor performance of the SF-25, which has failed to meet the expectations of the team, including drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Fred Vasseur can be in trouble if Ferrari fails to perform in 2026

Reports from Motorsport Italy have also claimed that Fred Vasseur's job might not be as secure if Ferrari are nowhere near competing at the top of the field come the 2026 season. There could well be a "revolution" at the team if next year is also disappointing, which will go far beyond just Vasseur.

As previously mentioned, John Elkann has set his aim on 2026, the year the team probably returns to its former glory. The Italian has put his neck on the line, and another underwhelming season next year could have major consequences.

F1 is all set for a technical regulation change in 2026, which will bring major changes in both the engine and aero departments. Early reports suggested that Mercedes seemed to have an edge with the development of its power units for next year, with every other manufacturer playing catch-up.

If that turns out to be the case, it could well be that Vasseur and other members of the Scuderia are removed from the operation.

If Vasseur and the top management of the F1 outfit fail to deliver next year, Christian Horner can return to the fray, as he will then be available to take on a new role. The 51-year-old's reported wish to acquire a stake in his next project could well be a point of conflict, though.

