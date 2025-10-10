Ferrari chairman wants Christian Horner to replace Fred Vasseur: Reports

Christian Horner is reportedly a target for the Chairman of the Ferrari F1 team to replace Fred Vasseur. It has also come to light that the recent 3 million euros settlement in Horner's inappropriate behavior saga from 2024 is a strategy on his part to find a way back onto the grid.

In line with all this, F1 Insider's Ralf Bach has come up with a fascinating take and touched upon a few things. Ferrari is currently under the leadership of team principal Fred Vasseur, but Bach believes that Ferrari Chairman John Elkann wants to get rid of him to make way for Christian Horner.

Via F1 Insider's official website (as per Ralf Bach), the following has been added:

"It's clear why Horner is doing this. He wants to avoid the trial because he's currently looking for a job, maybe even getting one. If he really sees an opportunity at Ferrari, what just happened makes perfect sense."

"Despite the contract extension, Ferrari apparently wants to get rid of Vasseur, and John Elkann is apparently really focused on securing Christian Horner's place."

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has downright struggled in the ongoing 2025 F1 season. The outfit has yet to amass a victory, and during Round 18, the Singapore Grand Prix, they again had a tough time as drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished outside the top five.

With Ferrari in a bit of a pickle, Christian Horner's wealth of experience in leading a big team could come in handy. He led the charge of Red Bull right from its inception in 2005 to his 2025 sacking on July 9.

As indicated earlier, the current Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, signed a new contract with the team on July 31, 2025.

Former F1 driver believes Ferrari 'needs' Christian Horner

While Ralf Bach has reported that Ferrari could be going for Christian Horner in the near future, the former F1 driver, Johnny Herbert, has also recently backed the prospect of Horner wearing the iconic red gear of the Italian team.

In line with this, Herbert has asserted that Ferrari needs Horner to create a 'winning formula' to prosper in F1. Via an interaction with GrandPrix247, he added:

"Like anything, you need to be able to attract the right personnel to be able to give you a chance of having the fastest car. I am sure there was a push to try and get Adrian Newey to join and maybe there should have been a bigger push for that to happen."

"I like Fred Vasseur a lot, but maybe you need to get someone who’s been able to create a winning formula. And that potentially points to Christian Horner."

Horner is a proven winner in the pinnacle of motorsport. During his long tenure with Red Bull, he was able to amass an impressive six Constructors and eight Drivers' Championships.

