Juan Pablo Montoya discusses Fernando Alonso’s “radio tantrum” against Lewis Hamilton in Singapore

Former F1 driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, shared his thoughts about Fernando Alonso's rant against Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix. Speaking about this, Montoya termed Alonso's radio complaint against Hamilton as a "radio tantrum."

During the 2025 Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Alonso had some stern complaints against Hamilton. The Ferrari driver, who was driving with a front brake failure, was nursing his tires to bring his car home.

As a result, he was exceeding track limits multiple times during the race. Pointing it out, Alonso had a foul-mouthed rant on the team radio. Here's what the Aston Martin driver said:

"I cannot f****** believe it. I mean, I cannot f****** believe it. I cannot f****** believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes? For me, you cannot drive when the car is unsafe. Sometimes they try to disqualify me with no mirror, and now you have no brakes and everything is fine? I doubt it."

Addressing the issue, Montoya stated that Alonso threw "tantrums" to provoke Hamilton's penalty. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:

"Alonso's radio tantrum in Singapore was a bit of theater to provoke Hamilton's penalty. If you throw a tantrum over the radio, the stewards hear it. If no one had listened to the radio, nothing would have happened." (Via FormulaPassion)

Following the conclusion of the race, the FIA stewards handed a five-second time penalty to Lewis Hamilton for exceeding track limits. As a result, he dropped to P8 from P7, losing a couple of points.

Why FIA penalized Lewis Hamilton at Singapore GP?

Following the Singapore GP, the stewards penalized Lewis Hamilton. Sharing a statement on the same, here's what the F1 governing body shared:

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and the Scuderia Ferrari driver participates in the race day at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty Images

"During the hearing, the driver confirmed that he left the track at several occasions. He was trying to manage a brakes issue situation. This being said, after further investigation, and in accordance with the list of exemptions foreseen in the Driving Standards Guidelines, the Stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and apply the usual penalty for such type of infringement."

Hamilton initially came home in P7, ahead of Alonso, but ended up losing his place after the penalty. George Russell won the race, ahead of Max Verstappen. Oscar Piastri wrapped up the final podium place.

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 127 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 173 points after 18 races and three sprints. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 300 points.

