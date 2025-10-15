Michael Schumacher's nurse allegedly raped by close family friend: Report

A racing driver nearing his thirties has been accused of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse. As per a report by Swiss news outlet 24 Heures, the incident took place in the seven-time F1 champion's mansion in Gland, Switzerland, where his family resides.

Schumacher suffered a life-altering accident in December 2013 while skiing in the French Alps. He suffered serious injuries to the head and was airlifted to a hospital and required immediate surgery to save his life. Since then, he hasn't been seen in public and stays in the family's estate in Gland, where his wife, Corinna, got a medical suite built. The former Ferrari driver receives round-the-clock medical care there.

A new report reveals that a nurse who attended to Michael Schumacher was raped by a racing driver at the mansion in 2019. The driver is of Australian nationality and a close friend of Michael's son, Mick Schumacher. The incident took place on the night of November 23, 2019, which began with the nurse unwinding with two of her colleagues and the accused driver, who were playing a game of pool.

As per 24 Heures, the persons involved indulged in vodka-based cocktails through the evening, before the nurse felt unwell and could no longer stand. She was carried to a room reserved for staff by a physiotherapist and the alleged perpetrator, and laid on her bed "without undressing her."

The next morning, the nurse woke up with no memory of the previous night, but physical and material clues led her to confront the driver via text, after which she asked him to stop contacting her. It is reported that the driver had returned to the staff quarters shortly after leaving the unconscious nurse there at night.

Michael Schumacher's nurse files a complaint against the alleged rapist

Out of fear of losing her job, the nurse initially kept mum about the alleged rape. However, she finally filed a complaint two years after the incident in January 2022, a few months after being fired by Michael Schumacher's family for reasons unknown.

The accused driver obliged with the investigations in the early stages and, in 2024, also flew from Australia to the prosecutor's office, where he claimed it was a consensual relationship. The trial was scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, at 9 am, but as per the report, it may not take place.

The perpetrator "hasn't given any sign of life," as per 24 Heures, for months on end. If he fails to show up, the hearing will be postponed.

On Tuesday, there was another development surrounding Michael Schumacher. French journalist Stefan L’Hermitte shared that there was a "positive sign" with regards to the seven-time F1 champion's health.

"This year, he signed a helmet for a charity event. Did his wife hold his hand? We don’t know exactly. But it’s the first time in many years we’ve had a sign that could be called positive — almost a sign of life," L'Hermitte told Le Grand Recit (as quoted by Mirror).

Meanwhile, Michael's son, Mick, is pursuing his dream of racing in single-seaters, having completed his first IndyCar test on Monday.

