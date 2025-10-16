Watch: Lando Norris cheekily flashes the middle finger at the booing crowd during a McLaren event

Lando Norris has cheekily pulled out the middle finger toward the fans during a recent McLaren event. All the F1 drivers and the various teams are currently in America for the 2025 US GP.Fan interactions often produce unexpected moments, and a similar occurrence has happened in the case of Lando Norris. At an event, Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri were both having an interaction with the fans, during which the Brit brought up American football (NFL).In line with this, Norris first pulled out the thumbs-down sign, and when a fan shouted Piastri's name, he hilariously brought out the middle finger. The interaction is as follows:&quot;Norris: I’ve never been to a football game- American football- I’ve been to like REAL football. Fan: Go, Oscar! Norris: I’m sorry (said after showing the middle finger), I’m sorry - there are kids here [..] the American culture is amazing! It’s just rowdy.&quot;While Lando Norris has had a fun interaction in America, the upcoming on-track action in the 2025 US GP will be immensely important for him. The three-day event is being run in the Sprint format, and there will be more points to play for. Heading into Round 19, Norris is currently in second place in the drivers' championship with 314 points (five wins and 14 podiums). His McLaren teammate is leading, having amassed 336 points. &quot;Have fun but be respectful&quot;: Former F1 driver on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's 2025 fightF1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: GettyWhile Lando Norris has been in an upbeat mood heading into the fast-approaching on-track running at the 2025 US GP, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has given his take on the Brit's championship fight against Oscar Piastri. In line with this, Montoya has recently had an interaction with GrandPrix247 and added:&quot;Remember that you’re still going to be working together next year, and we need the best partnership possible. So go at it, have fun but be respectful. Race hard but race with respect.&quot;Montoya further added the following while specifically focusing on Piastri:&quot;The pressure is getting to him and it’s getting to everybody and it’s normal. Everybody said Oscar never had an issue with pressure. He was so self-assured. But Oscar has never been fighting for an F1 world championship before. This is a different league. This is a 24-race season. He is centre stage of this great drama playing out.&quot;Only six Grand Prix events are remaining in the 2025 F1 season. Moreover, amid Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's fight, Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen also has an outside chance at the drivers' championship. Verstappen is currently on 273 points in comparison to Piastri's 336.