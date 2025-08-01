George Russell addresses his Mercedes future as Max Verstappen confirms the same with Red Bull

George Russell believes that losing his seat at Mercedes was never a major concern, particularly after Max Verstappen confirmed he would remain at Red Bull for the 2026 season. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Briton dismissed Nico Rosberg’s suggestion that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff can make life difficult for drivers during contract negotiations.

Rosberg had claimed on Sky Sports F1 during the Belgian GP that Wolff can be elusive when drivers approach contract renewal talks. He hinted that Russell might have found himself in a vulnerable position and would need to pursue Wolff to secure his future with the Silver Arrows. However, with Verstappen’s commitment to Red Bull now public, speculation about Russell being in a state of limbo with his contract has quieted.

Addressing his contract situation, George Russell rejected the idea that Wolff or Mercedes had made things difficult. He acknowledged that the team held the cards when it came to decisions on both his and Kimi Antonelli’s futures.

Since Mercedes also manages Russell’s career, he admitted it added complexity, but it was not a source of stress. While he had previously stated there was no contract in place, George Russell now believes that his performance has always been strong enough to earn an extension.

Asked by Sportskeeda if Rosberg’s assessment of Wolff bothered him with the waiting period of his contract, George Russell replied:

“Not really no. Because they hold the cards because of the situation we find ourselves in with sort of management agreement. So they’ve had no rush to sign Kimi or I because we’ve got this longest .. overriding deal in place. But you know truth is I've never feared losing my seat and that’s not even been on the table even once this year, even though of course you guys [media] like to make a big deal out of it."

The Brit admitted that a year ago, or even six months ago, there was some anxiety about securing a deal. George Russell emphasized that the right contract should work for both parties and insisted there was no pressure or urgency to finalize the deal by any specific deadline.

"But now you know it's been a long time that you know or maybe 12 months ago I was a bit more anxious and wanted to get something sorted or confirmed for ’26 maybe six months ago, I felt the same. But now, I'm performing better than ever. I still feel I've got more to give. I’ve waited so long and I think now I wanna give through this weekend. I wanna go on holiday next week and enjoy the break and there is no time pressure in my side, there's no time pressure from the team side. So whenever it's, whenever we come to an agreement, we'll get it done, but it's gotta be right both ways.”

George Russell believes the length of the Mercedes contract will depend on the agreement between both parties

George Russell believes the duration of his next contract with Mercedes will ultimately come down to what works best for both parties. Reflecting on the unique nature of the 2025 season, the Brit suggested that the team and he have faced an unusual set of circumstances this year.

Russell emphasised that winning remains his top priority, stating that performance on track matters far more to him than the financial terms of the deal, something he considers the most important aspect of his career and ambition.

Asked if his contract will be a multiple-year deal or a single-year extension, George Russell said:

“At some point you need to think about what is in the interest of both parties really - what do I want from this as much as what do Mercedes want? There has been obviously a bit of a unique situation we found ourselves in over the last six months. The fact is, from my side, I want to win. That is the only thing I care about. More than money, more than number of days of sponsorship, more than anything, I want to win and that for me is the most important thing for my future.”

Max Verstappen has put an end to speculation surrounding his future, easing pressure on both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes is now expected to retain their current driver pairing, as hinted by team principal Toto Wolff during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. While the Silver Arrows had always preferred continuity, Wolff admitted it was essential to understand Verstappen’s plans for 2026 before committing.

The 2026 season marks a major reset for Formula 1, with both engine and chassis regulations undergoing significant changes. While that year is already a strategic pivot point for many teams and drivers, further reshuffling could take place in 2027, depending on which power unit manufacturer and team combination emerges as the most competitive. For now, Verstappen’s commitment to Red Bull allows Mercedes to move forward with greater clarity.

