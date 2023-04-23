German editor who published an AI-generated interview with Michael Schumacher fired

Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann has been relieved of her duties after her publication published an AI-generated interview of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

The German publication recently shocked everyone by releasing an interview with the former F1 driver, who has been recovering from his skiing accident in 2013. Although the interview sounded like the German driver, it was later revealed that it was AI-generated and was published without the consent of the Schumacher family.

Michael Schumacher's family stated that they would take legal action against Die Aktuelle. As per the BBC, the MD of Funke Media Group, Bianca Pohlmann, issued an apology, stating:

"This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we - and our readers - expect. As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn. Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today."

"I cannot tell you what the answer to Michael Schumacher is but it’s a very, very long time" - Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan stated that although medicine in the world is improving, it would be nothing short of a miracle if Michael Schumacher's condition improves.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he said:

“Do you know that would be an absolute miracle but it would also be a dream. Nonetheless, you have to be realistic and there are people in science and people in medicine who are making the most unbelievable [progress]. Medicine is improving. I cannot tell you what the answer to Michael Schumacher is but it’s a very, very long time, getting on for nearly 10 years now, that he’s been in the position that he’s in at the moment.

"So from a person whose knowledge of medicine is a normal person's knowledge it's difficult to see it. I would hope beyond hope that it could happen and think while there’s hope and belief in the world, then anything is possible.”

In a Netflix documentary about his life, Schumacher's wife Corinna provided an update on his condition, adding:

"We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives."

Hopefully, F1 fans will get an update on Michael Schumacher's condition very soon from his family.

