Michael Schumacher's AI-generated exclusive garners severe criticism for German magazine

German magazine 'Die Aktuelle' has come under fire for an AI-generated exclusive with Michael Schumacher. The magazine used a tone that implied that the conversation with Schumacher was real, instead of being generated by artificial intelligence.

The seven-time world champion hasn't appeared in the media since his devastating brain injury during a skiing accident in 2013, but the magazine claimed they spoke to him. However, it was later discovered that the so-called exclusive with the former Ferrari driver was generated by artificial intelligence.

Here is an excerpt from the article:

“No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends. But answers from him! By Michael Schumacher, 54! Here it is — the incredible interview! With redeeming answers to the most burning questions that the whole world has been asking for so long.”

The questions in the AI-generated interview pertain to Schumacher's injuries and the professional pursuits of his kids, Mick and Gina.

German media expert Boris Rosenkranz criticized the publication for misleading their readers. He wrote:

“This story here is a particularly remarkable cheek, even for ‘Die Aktuelle’,” he wrote. "You can’t hide the calculation to give the readership the feeling that Michael Schumacher might be talking about his physical condition."

Eddie Jordan compares Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton

According to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan, if Lewis Hamilton had access to the same machinery as Michael Schumacher, he would marginally outperform him. Despite both racers having won seven championship titles, Hamilton has earned more accolades than Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton holds a slight advantage with 12 more wins and additional podium finishes, but the racing community remains divided on who holds the title of the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the sport. Jordan, who gave Schumacher his F1 debut in 1991 with his team Jordan Grand Prix, shared his thoughts on the two legendary figures in the sport.

Jordan argued that while Schumacher exhibited a more aggressive driving style in his prime, Hamilton's superior control would give him an advantage in identical machinery.

He told OLBG:

“Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher were from different eras in their peak. I'd hate to see them battle because it would be fireworks. Schumacher would stick his elbows out more than Hamilton, but Hamilton has that extra piece of control.

"If it was over six races, then I'd say it would be 3-3. I'll stick my neck out and say that Hamilton just about edges Schumacher if they were both driving in the same car.”

While the GOAT debate will seemingly go on forever, there is no ambiguity regarding the fact that both drivers are F1 legends and two of the greatest ever.

