Lewis Hamilton vs Michael Schumacher in the same car? Eddie Jordan gives his pick from the two F1 legends

Former team owner Eddie Jordan believes Lewis Hamilton would narrowly edge out Michael Schumacher in equal machinery.

The two mammoths share an equal number of title victories - with seven - but the Briton has more accolades compared to Schumacher.

Although Hamilton's stats show a slight edge with 12 additional wins and more podiums, the argument over who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) remains a point of contention for many fans.

Jordan, who provided Michael Schumacher with his F1 debut in 1991 as the owner of the Jordan Grand Prix, recently shared his perspective on the two iconic figures in F1. Jordan claimed that while Schumacher had a more aggressive driving style at his peak, Hamilton's superior control would give him the edge in equal machinery.

He told OLBG:

“Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher were from different eras in their peak. I'd hate to see them battle because it would be fireworks. Schumacher would stick his elbows out more than Hamilton, but Hamilton has that extra piece of control."

"If it was over six races then I'd say it would be 3-3. I'll stick my neck out and say that Hamilton just about edges Schumacher if they were both driving in the same car.”

Lewis Hamilton claims he should have been put on the same setup as George Russell in Jeddah

Lewis Hamilton expressed that his team's decision to provide him with a different setup from George Russell at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP put him at a disadvantage. The Brit believes that he would have performed better if they had the same setup.

In both qualifying and the race, Russell outshone the seven-time world champion, finishing in fourth place while Hamilton took fifth. Hamilton acknowledged that he had an unsuitable setup, which placed him in a weaker position against his teammate.

Speaking about his wrong setup choices, Lewis Hamilton said (via Mirror):

"We got some great points as a team. George got third, which is amazing. I went forwards, which is always the hope, to at least go forwards, one foot in front of the other. So I'm really grateful to have come from seventh to fifth."

"Strategy just didn't really work out for me. The setup was a bit off. I think if I had the set-up that George had I would have been in a bit of a better position. Lots to work on but there are positives to take from it."

It will be interesting to see Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' progress over the course of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

