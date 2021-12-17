Watch: Haas F1 garage applauds as Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton on final lap of season finale 

The last lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix witnessed one of the most exciting moments of racing in F1 history when title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled one last time to decide the drivers’ championship.

As Hamilton and Verstappen prepared for the safety car restart, the Haas F1 garage was seen to be filled with excitement and tension.

When Verstappen made his move and overtook Hamilton by the end of turn 6, the garage broke into applause, with Haas mechanics passionately cheering for the former.

While the last lap shootout for the championship certainly managed to bring a level of excitement to the final race of the season, the decisions made by race control to allow a last-lap shootout didn’t sit well with a large section of the F1 community.

Race director Michael Masi’s decision to only allow select cars to unlap themselves disadvantaged the reigning champion Hamilton, who was on nearly 40 lap old medium tires, against his rival Verstappen, who was on fresh soft tires.

Some, including Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, have accused the FIA of “robbing” the title away from Hamilton by “manipulating” the race. Others, however, have argued that the decision taken by race control was pragmatic and in the interest of the sport.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen passing his British rival on the last lap of the final Grand Prix of the season to clinch his maiden F1 world title brought a fitting end to a rollercoaster of a season that saw both title contenders push each other and their teams to their limits.

Max Verstappen reveals he felt sick for days after the season finale in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen has revealed that he wasn’t well for days after winning his first F1 world championship. Speaking at a pre-ceremony press conference at the FIA prize-giving ceremony, Verstappen said:

“I woke up probably in the afternoon, one or two o'clock a Monday thinking I had a free day but then I realized I actually didn't have a free day. So, I had another four hours of filming or something like that. I had a massive headache. Also, my body, when I was driving on Tuesday (in the Pirelli tire test) wasn't particularly great, it was hurting quite a bit and my hydration levels weren't great. So also because of the cramp from the last lap, which of course I didn't get treated for because everyone was jumping around."

Max Verstappen had earlier revealed that his legs had begun to cramp while he was fighting with Hamilton. Furthermore, he felt he needed some well-deserved rest after the intense 2021 season, and said:

“But you know, it's been good of course, and I've been really enjoying it so far. But I also really need a break because it wasn't easy. I always needed to try to be perfect the whole year. I think once you finish the last race, everything came out.”

NeedForSpeedz @ForSpeedz Pierre Gasly's reaction watching the last lap overtake of Max Verstappen Pierre Gasly's reaction watching the last lap overtake of Max Verstappen https://t.co/lzmgQJBdsa

Also Read Article Continues below

Max Verstappen intends to take a break for a few weeks until January of next year, before turning the focus to the 2022 season, when the radical new regulations come into force.

Edited by Anurag C