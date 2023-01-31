Haas F1 outcast Nikita Mazepin set for racing return after controversial public snub

Former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin will soon be participating in the Asian Le Mans racing series. The young Russian raced in the 2021 F1 season; however, he was soon axed by Haas and the sport after Russia invaded Ukraine. The driver and his father Dmitry Mazepin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, were sanctioned in the aftermath.

As a result, Nikita Mazepin was barred from competing in any international racing series. The Russian recently joined the 99 Racing Team Oreca and will be participating in the Asian Le Mans Series from 2023. The former Haas driver released a statement, expressing his delight at participating in an international racing series once more, saying:

"I am delighted to be making my return to racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. Together with my teammates at 99 Racing, I'm hoping to have a great experience competing in the sport I love."

Dan Hodder, 99 Racing's sporting director, also mentioned how the young Russian will feel much more relaxed yet professional in the Asian Le Mans Series compared to F1, saying:

"It's an opportunity for Nikita to try something new in a professional yet more relaxed environment to what he's accustomed to in Formula 1, and we can already see his desire and commitment to be competitive from the outset."

After the American F1 team parted ways with Nikita Mazepin, they signed Kevin Magnussen for the 2022 F1 season. Despite the Dane being slightly unfit to compete in a full season, he was able to perform brilliantly alongside Mick Schumacher and even bag a pole position in Brazil.

Haas team principal believes Mick Schumacher is in good hands with Mercedes

Guenther Steiner, Haas' team boss, shared his thoughts about Mick Schumacher's move to Mercedes and how it will help the young German. The American-Italian team principal explained how Mercedes can give Schumacher several opportunities. He gave the example of Nyck de Vries and how the Dutchman eventually got a seat in AlphaTauri.

Speaking to RTL, Steiner said:

"I think he is in a good position with Mercedes. Mercedes has many sibling teams. [De Vries] jumped in at Williams and got a regular cockpit at AlphaTauri through this route. [Schumacher is] in a good position. I hope for no driver’s sake that he can’t drive."

He further added:

"But if there is a possibility, Mick can sit in and drive. Sometimes one step back is two steps forward. He’s put himself in a good position with a team where he has the best chance for a regular cockpit in the future."

Mick Schumacher is currently with Mercedes as a third driver and will also be helping the team with simulator work and developing the W14 for the 2023 F1 season.

