Hamilton ahead of Verstappen in FP2

Jamie Davies FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1 // 20 Sep 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Practice

Lewis Hamilton got the last word on the opening day of the Singapore Grand Prix as he came out fastest in practice session 2.

It was only a gap of 0.184s that separated first and second of Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen under the lights in Marina Bay.

The opening practise session saw the Dutchman come out on top with a lap time of 1:40.259 but Hamilton set a better time of 1:38.773 in the night outing.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was third fastest (1:39.591) as the Italian group are not favoured to win a third race in a row come Sunday's showdown.

No love lost between Perez and Magnussen

Scary moment!

There was a close shave moment between Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, who has just been announced for Haas in 2020, in sector 3.

The Dane was left with hardly any room next to the wall at all when Perez was attempting to go past the Haas.

Both drivers were on slow laps getting their cars warmed up for a flying lap.

Perez was called up to see the stewards after the practice session.

Advertisement

Lost wing for Albon

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Practice

Red Bull's recent new recruit Alexander Albon finished 5th in FP2 on Friday night but it wasn't a simple ride for the Thailand driver.

Albon lost his front wing with a lock-up and a bump into turn 10 but luckily for the team, there was no major damage going into Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been pretty impressive so far at Red Bull by finishing in the points in his opening two races.

Overall...

So Friday's practise sessions may only give us a little hint of what's to come over the weekend in qualifying and race day.

But those early hints see a glimmer of hope for Ferrari while Mercedes and Red Bull bid to add another race win to their 2019 campaigns.

Who will win the Singapore Grand Prix? Comment below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule.