Has Max Verstappen won Monaco Grand Prix? Exploring the Red Bull F1 driver’s history

The answer is yes. Max Verstappen won the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in 2021. This was the Dutchman's second win in the 2021 season and the 12th of his career that moved the Red Bull driver four points ahead of Hamilton overall in that season.

Verstappen out-ran Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to take a lead that he relinquished in the pit stops as he started from the pole after Leclerc's gruesome side-lining. It was the first time in five races in 2021 that Hamilton and Max Verstappen had not finished 1-2, but Hamilton’s chances were effectively ended when he qualified a poor seventh in the Grand Prix.

Verstappen's Honda power unit slewed off the line as the starting lights flashed, but the Dutchman gained enough momentum to move aggressively over on Bottas.

It was an unusual podium, with Mercedes being notably absent as Max Verstappen collected his trophy from Prince Albert and the Dutch national anthem played. In the distance, some people in orange shirts got the party started on the deck of a massive yacht.

After his maiden win, Verstappen said:

“You always want to win this Grand Prix. I remember when I was very little already watching this Grand Prix. Standing here I’m very proud but I’m also thinking ahead it’s still a very long season. Of course, it’s a great way to continue.”

Adding further:

“You never know what’s going to happen but it was all about looking after your tyres and finding a good stop gap. Of course, the others went earlier so that made it a bit easier for me. I was pretty much in control."

Can Max Verstappen repeat 2021's victory again at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be hoping to ease his way to victory this time around when F1 travels to Monaco for the 80th staging of this iconic event after winning from P9 on the grid in Miami.

Even though the Dutch driver was unable to set a qualifying time in Florida's Q3 due to a Charles Leclerc collision, Verstappen nevertheless overcame to win his third race of the year.

That victory helped him maintain his lead at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings, but Sergio Perez, his teammate, will be eager to contend for the victory once more in Monaco, particularly after he won at this track for the first time last year.

The Monaco race takes place at a pivotal time as it kicks off the European portion of the 2023 F1 season. The European leg often results in a number of modifications being visible on the cars.

