"Having thick skin helps a bit": George Russell opens up on the challenge of tackling the noise when it came to his F1 future

George Russell believes the speculation surrounding his contract had no impact on his performances in 2025. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 US Grand Prix weekend, the Briton reflected on how he managed the external pressure tied to his future with Mercedes.

Until his contract was confirmed, Russell’s position was under scrutiny amid reports linking Max Verstappen to a potential move to Mercedes, a possibility team principal Toto Wolff had openly acknowledged. The uncertainty around his seat only amplified the focus on his results through the season.

George Russell explained that despite the noise in the media and public domain, he kept his attention solely on performance. Treating the speculation as 'white noise', the British driver believes it was crucial not to dwell on it and instead focus on achieving his personal and professional goals. He added that his main motivation was to make his family and girlfriend proud, while his ultimate aim remained to become a world champion rather than chase the spotlight. The 26-year-old felt he had developed the resilience to filter out negative narratives and maintain composure under pressure.

Asked by Sportskeeda how he managed to eliminate the narratives, negativity, and noise in the media domain from affecting his performances, George Russell said:

“I'm not too sure to be honest. I think normally when I would leave this room I wouldn't dwell on anything that has been said or been asked because I'm not here to give the best answers to you guys I didn't grow up dreaming of being in front of a television. I grew up dreaming of being a Formula One World Champion and that's why all of this that happens around it is just white noise and you can choose to let that affect you or you can choose to let it go in one ear and out the other and then focus on what is important."

"What's important to me is working with my team, being happy off track trying to make my family and my girlfriend proud of me of how I sort of go about my business and the rest is always going to be there and people want to twist the words or however it may be. But that's just how our life works really so I think coming to that reality and probably having thick skin helps a bit,” he added.

George Russell also gave his take on the mental side of things, which he feels is crucial to delivering results on the competitive front.

George Russell believes that eliminating pressure psychologically is key to delivering competitive results

George Russell refrained from commenting on how his peers handle the pressure created by narratives in the media or public domain. However, he admitted that while many drivers are capable of securing pole position in Q3, only a few can deliver under pressure. According to the Briton, the key lies in eliminating mental chatter, something he has consciously worked on with his team from a psychological standpoint, and a development he takes pride in.

At the same time, Russell acknowledged the immense pressure of representing thousands of team employees, noting that such responsibility is not easy for every driver to shoulder. He believes that each driver has their own coping mechanisms when dealing with criticism, pressure, and mental strain that come with competing at the top level.

Asked by Sportskeeda why some of his peers tend to succumb to the pressure, George Russell said:

“I mean can't really comment on my other drivers at the end of the day there is a huge amount of stress and pressure it isn't easy, you've got a whole team behind you you're trying to represent for us 2,500 people. But when I'm in the car I don't think about that I just think about driving fast but everybody's different. I'm proud of the work I've done with my team on my own personal health and sort of psychology of it. Because at the end of the day when you get to that lap in Q3 so many drivers are capable of it but it's almost down to the mind at that point.”

Despite the speculation and pressure surrounding his Mercedes seat, George Russell has delivered a strong season, securing two pole positions, two victories, and a total of eight podium finishes. In the Drivers’ Championship, the Briton currently sits fourth with 237 points, 36 points behind Max Verstappen in third.

In the Constructors’ standings, Mercedes find themselves in a tight contest with Red Bull and Ferrari. The Silver Arrows are currently second with 325 points, followed by Ferrari with 298 and Red Bull close behind on 290.

