"He is my hero": When Felipe Massa gave his "one-word" description of Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher, the legendary Formula 1 driver, has huge respect in the world of motorsports. In line with this, the former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa described him in 'one-word' back in the day (2019).

Michael Schumacher, during his racing career, was a real menace on the racetrack. His career in the pinnacle of motorsport started in 1994 with the Jordan F1 team, and from then on, he just took the whole sport by storm.

Schumacher, during his 306 race starts, amassed an impressive 91 Grand Prix wins, 155 podiums, and 68 pole positions alongside his seven F1 world championships (joint record holder with Lewis Hamilton). The majority of his championships came with Ferrari (5).

In line with all that he achieved, Felipe Massa deemed the former a 'hero' via a past interaction with Formula 1.

"If I have to describe Michael Schumacher in one-word, he will be a hero. He's my hero." Massa said (0:55 onwards).

While Michael Schumacher is undoubtedly one of the best that Formula 1 has ever seen, Felipe Massa, on his end, secured 269 race starts, during which he was able to put on board 11 wins, 41 podiums, and 16 pole positions.

Schumacher has been under continuous medical care since his skiing accident in December 2013. His son, Mick Schumacher, has also previously raced in F1, and since his 2022 Haas departure, has been trying to get back on the grid.

Flavio Briatore's update on Michael Schumacher

Flavio Briatore - Source: Getty

In line with touching upon Michael Schumacher's health in the above section, the current Alpine Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore, recently gave an update on Schumacher's condition.

Since the German's skiing accident, updates around his health status have been scarce, and amid this, Briatore, via an interaction with Italy's Corriere della Sera, said:

"If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory. I prefer to remember him like that rather than him just lying on a bed. Corinna and I talk often, though."

Interestingly, Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna Schumacher, also talked about her husband in the past, via the 2021 Netflix documentary, 'Schumacher'.

"I miss Michael every day. But it is not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength." Corinna said.

Schumacher, courtesy of his heroics in his racing days, amassed a truckload of accolades other than the most commonly known ones. To name a few, he won the Deutscher Motor Sport Bund - ONS Trophy four times (1992, 1994, 1995, and 2002).

Moreover, he won the F1 Racing Award - Driver of the Year five times (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2006.

