"He has not humiliated Lewis in any way" - Ex-F1 champion feels Lewis Hamilton taking 'the wrong way' has made him look worse than teammate George Russell

Lewis Hamilton's experimental approach in the opening rounds of the 2022 F1 season is the reason why he currently looks 'worse off' than teammate George Russell, according to former F1 driver Damon Hill.

Hill won the 1996 F1 World Championship with Williams and is now an analyst plying his trade with Sky Sports.

In a conversation on the F1 Nation podcast, the Briton suggested that the current gapbetween Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could be a bit misleading. When asked to elaborate, Hill said:

“George [Russell] has done an absolutely brilliant job and is looking strong. I think Lewis [Hamilton] has been a little unlucky, has been delving around and has been happy to play the guy who tries the experimental set up for Mercedes a bit because he has got more experience with them. So, perhaps he has gone the wrong way sometimes and that has made him look worse off than he is against George. But George is definitely doing a sterling job and I think that is a very firm foundation for him going forward. He has not humiliated Lewis in any way I don’t think, I don’t see it like that."

Russell is in P4 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 49 points from the first four race weekends of the season. In contrast, Lewis Hamilton has 28 points from the same number of races.

"I am 100% committed to this team" - Lewis Hamilton not considering leaving Mercedes after tough start to 2022

Despite his rocky start to the 2022 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton has reiterated that he is 100% commited to Mercedes.

Speaking in an interview after the 2022 F1 Imola GP, the seven-time world champion said:

"I am 100 per cent committed to this team and there is nowhere else I want to be. Just because we have hit a rough patch, it is not in my DNA to pack up. We are still world champions and we can fix this. It will be a painful year that we will have to ride out together."

The 37-year-old has a contract that runs through until the end of 2023 and it remains to be seen if his commitment to the Silver Arrows will remain when the next season rolls around.

