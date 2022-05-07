"He needs a perfect weekend" - Guenther Steiner believes Mick Schumacher 'will get there' on points in 2022 F1 season

Mick Schumacher has not had the best of starts this season. The Haas driver has clearly been outperformed by his experienced teammate Kevin Magnussen in the same car. According to the Haas team principal, the German driver needs one perfect weekend and his first points to get things in order for him.

While talking to The Race, Guenther Steiner was questioned whether despite having the pace, Mick Schumacher is missing out because he is not able to piece things together. Steiner replied:

You’re right – if you miss a little bit, you’re out of the points at the moment because the midfield is very, very close together. We had Kevin in the points in all of the races except one. So I think Mick will get there. But he needs a perfect weekend, otherwise you’re not ending up in the points this year because the competition is so intense in the midfield. Once he scores his first points, normally things get easier because you have overcome a hurdle. And it motivates you to get on to better things.”

Mick Schumacher receives support from Kevin Magnussen as well

Mick Schumacher has also received words of encouragement from his teammate Kevin Magnussen, who termed the German a "great driver" that would do well this season.

"It’s very relaxed, Mick is a nice guy. He knows what he’s doing. I wouldn’t even say I try [to be open], it’s very easy to be very open with him because he’s very open himself. And very honest. He’s not someone that makes excuses. He’s honest with the team. He’s honest with himself. And I think he’s very easy to work with. The team like him. And he’s a great driver.”

Mick Schumacher's start to the 2022 F1 season has been fraught with mistakes. The German has not been on Kevin Magnussen's pace throughout the season. This has lead to Magnussen scoring points for Haas at all but one race of the season; Mick, on the other hand, has been unable to score any points.

Things started to go wrong when Mick had a spin in Bahrain on the opening lap. He, then, also spun in Australia while he was part of the chasing group. Even in Imola, he squandered a good starting position with another spin.

It's early days for the German, but the season has not been kind to him yet and he still has a long way to go before he proves himself.

