Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has dismissed any hopes of his son taking a career route similar to what Michael Schumacher did. The German took a unique approach to the sport during his time. As was the trend at the time, every top driver would tend to chase the fastest car on the grid and move teams accordingly.

Michael Schumacher, however, bucked this trend. He was already a two-time world champion by 1995. Instead of going to any of the fastest cars on the grid, he decided to go to Ferrari, a team that had not won for more than a decade and then built that team from scratch.

A similar question was posed to Jos Verstappen during a conversation with PlanetF1 about whether Max Verstappen would be willing to spend his time rebuilding a team.

Jos was quite clear in his answer as he flatly declined any such suggestion and said:

“He’s only interested in winning races.”

Jos further added that Max Verstappen wasn't bored at all with the kind of dominance that he had over the field with Red Bull. He said:

“He likes this. Absolutely likes the domination.”

Max Verstappen's father would love to see closer competition for his son

Talking about the next season and what he would want to see, Jos Verstappen was quite candid and admitted that even though he wants to see Max Verstappen win, he would love to see him fight and then triumph. This season, Max ended up winning 19 races, but not many had featured battles at the front of the grid.

Talking about his wishlist, Jos Verstappen said he would want to see a battle especially since the 2021 F1 season had a lot of it as well. He said (via PlanetF1):

“Of course, we want to win the races but I also like him fighting and then running away with a win, or maybe just not. I think everybody wants to see that. I’m a fan of the sport, I’m a fan of Formula 1. Of course, it’s nice to win 18 or 19 races in the season. But, to win the championship as he did in 2021, I also enjoyed it after all so… why not?”

Max has taken dominance to a whole new level in F1 and it will be very interesting to see which driver could get close to him in the coming years.