"He's just a rookie": When Daniel Ricciardo roasted Valtteri Bottas for an error on his lap 

Daniel Ricciardo once called Valtteri Bottas a rookie for making an error during the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. While analyzing the race with Sky Sports F1 with reporter Anthony Davidson, the Aussie said that racing with Bottas wasn't tricky.

Ricciardo, after five successful years with Red Bull Racing, moved to Renault in 2019. However, the switch didn't pan out as planned, as the Aussie driver struggled to gather pace with Renault and finished the season with 54 points in total.

However, during the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, he had a strong battle with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Ricciardo was already on the back foot, having been disqualified for the qualifying session.

Meanwhile, he gained a few places in the first 10 laps during the main race and even passed Bottas. However, after the race, the Australian driver took a humorous jibe at Bottas and called him a rookie.

During an interview with Sky Sports F1, reporter Anthony Davidson said:

"So, Bottas went off at turn 19; was it tricky today?" [1.15]

To this, Daniel Ricciardo replied:

"No, he's just a rookie."

Max Verstappen, the Aussie's former teammate, was also standing beside him, and both burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo exited Renault after the 2020 season as he struggled to match his expectations. Moreover, from 2021, he switched to McLaren, hoping for a change in fate. However, that stint also didn't pan out well as he parted ways with McLaren after the 2022 season only to reunite with Red Bull as a reserve driver.

On the other hand, Valtteri Bottas, a 10-time Grand Prix winner, was replaced at Mercedes in 2022. He moved to Kick Sauber from 2023 to 2024, but after failing to score points last year, he chose not to renew his contract.

Hence, for the 2025 season, Bottas has reunited with Mercedes in a reserve driver role.

Daniel Ricciardo delivers an emotional farewell speech

Daniel Ricciardo (Image Source: Getty)

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix turned out to be Daniel Ricciardo's last race in F1 as Racing Bulls replaced him with Liam Lawson for the rest of the season. With no seat in place, the Australian driver realized that his stay in F1 is near.

Talking to F1's official website after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo said:

“I do feel, let’s say, at peace with it. “At some point, it’ll come for all of us… I think also, I tried to get back into Red Bull; it didn’t work out, so then I also have to say, ‘Okay, what else am I ultimately doing here and trying to achieve?’... Let’s say maybe the fairytale ending didn’t happen, but I also have to look back on what it’s been. Fourteen or so years, and I’m proud."

For the 2025 season, Daniel Ricciardo will watch the season on the sideline as he failed to find a contract.

