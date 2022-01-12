Helmut Marko believes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry was more 'explosive' than Niki Lauda-James Hunt conflict portrayed in the movie ‘Rush'

The title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was more sensational than the 1976 championship duel portrayed in the movie "Rush," according to Dr. Helmut Marko.

The Red Bull F1 team advisor believes the battle between the two was more explosive compared to the one between world champions Niki Lauda and James Hunt.

Explaining the nature of the 2021 battle compared to the one portrayed in the movie, Marko told Servus TV:

“The 2021 duel has had more explosive force than Rush. On the one hand there is the seven-time world champion, who leads a fairly media life and on the other, there is Max who is down to earth and only focuses on Formula 1.”

Senior advisor to the Milton Keynes team believes the contrasting personalities of both drivers contributed to their dramatic moments throughout the season, which was better than the Hollywood movie "Rush," which featured the 1976 championship duel between Hunt and Lauda.

If one had to compare the Hunt and Lauda rivalry to the 2021 battle, the dangers in the sport then were much more than today. However, both drivers had a lot more respect on and off-track compared to the on-track clashes between Lewis Hamilton and his Dutch rival.

Describing the overall nature of the title battle, Marko pointed out the off-track rivalry and said:

“Many contrasts come together. The teams have also had a war between us with duels of words.”

The 1976 F1 season witnessed Lauda's horrific accident in Germany where the driver suffered extreme burns but returned to fight the championship. The 2021 season was a 22-race season with undulating momentum and an anti-climactic end.

Lewis Hamilton is awaiting results from FIA investigation to decide future

Reports suggest that the seven-time world champion is awaiting an FIA investigation into the Abu Dhabi GP debacle to break his silence and announce his return to the sport. The Briton is awaiting FIA’s analysis over the investigation into the events of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Mercedes have dropped their intent to protest the outcome of the race and championship in court after an assurance from the FIA to investigate the matter rigorously and provide clarification.

