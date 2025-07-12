Helmut Marko explains why Laurent Mekies was the perfect choice as Christian Horner's replacement at Red Bull

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that promoting Laurent Mekies to replace Christian Horner was the most logical step forward. Writing in his latest column for Speedweek, the Austrian veteran backed the internal reshuffle and highlighted Mekies’ extensive experience in Formula 1 as the key factor behind the decision.

In a carefully worded column that notably omitted any direct reference to Horner, Marko instead focused on the transition and the rationale behind it. Horner, who served as Red Bull Racing’s team principal and CEO for nearly two decades, was dismissed in a shock move on July 9, marking the culmination of internal power struggles within the organisation. Marko, long aligned with the Red Bull GmbH faction, had been part of the opposition to Horner’s leadership.

Marko noted that Red Bull Racing and its sister team, Racing Bulls, will begin a new chapter starting with the Belgian Grand Prix. He regarded Mekies’ promotion as a natural progression, given his background and familiarity with the Red Bull structure. The 89-year-old also endorsed Alan Permane’s elevation to team principal at Racing Bulls, highlighting that Permane had effectively served as a deputy team boss already and was well-versed in the operational demands of the role.

According to Marko, Red Bull’s choice to fill both positions internally, rather than looking outside the organisation, was a strategic move. He felt that both Mekies and Permane possessed the necessary experience and continuity to lead their respective teams through this transitional period, ensuring stability as Red Bull aims to get its championship campaign back on track.

Speaking about the role of Horner’s replacements at Red Bull, Marko said:

“In Belgium, a new chapter will begin at Red Bull Racing and the Racing Bulls – with Laurent Mekies as team manager at RBR and Alan Permane as team principal at the Racing Bulls. Alan was the logical choice for us as the previous sports director of the Racing Bulls, because we didn't want to get anyone from outside. Basically, we simply expanded his previous task.

“Laurent also forced himself for the new job for the same reasons: as an internal solution and also as a man with enormous experience. Due to his versatile activities, also later at the FIA and at Ferrari, Laurent brings everything with him to lead a top team with a knowledgeable hand.”

Helmut Marko is optimistic Yuki Tsunoda’s performance will improve at Red Bull

Helmut Marko has revealed that Red Bull has held intense discussions with Yuki Tsunoda regarding his performances during the 2025 season. Speaking about the Japanese driver’s progress, the Austrian advisor noted that Tsunoda has gradually closed the gap to Max Verstappen in practice sessions and expressed confidence that the 25-year-old will continue to improve as the season progresses.

Marko also shared that Tsunoda is currently working with a team of sports psychologists to help him navigate the mental challenges of competing at the top level. He acknowledged that adapting to the RB21 has been a demanding task, particularly under difficult circumstances such as the British GP.

At Silverstone, Red Bull gambled on a low-downforce rear wing setup for both cars, aiming to maximise qualifying performance. While it helped Verstappen secure pole position, the setup proved to be a major disadvantage in the rain-soaked race. Verstappen eventually finished fifth, but Tsunoda, who started 11th, struggled even more and dropped back to 15th. Marko suggested that, under those conditions, Tsunoda never really had a chance to mount a recovery or show his full potential.

Analysing Tsunoda’s performance at the British GP, Marko said:

“Yuki Tsunoda struggled on many GP weekends, but already in England we experienced an upward trend: The distance to Max was smaller in most free practices than before, he was able to start from the eleventh starting spot in England.

“We had intensive conversations with Yuki, he also works with sports psychologists. Unfortunately, he had no chance in the race like Max with this wing. But we feel an increase in performance, and we are optimistic that this will soon be shown in points.”

Yuki Tsunoda’s stint in the Red Bull senior team has so far fallen short of expectations, with the Japanese driver scoring just seven points in the last ten races. In stark contrast, teammate Max Verstappen has contributed 165 of the team’s 172 points, underlining the performance gap between the two.

Red Bull currently sits fourth in the Constructors’ championship, while Verstappen remains third in the Drivers’ standings. Tsunoda, meanwhile, is down in 17th overall, with a combined tally of ten points, seven from his Red Bull outings and three from his initial two races with Racing Bulls earlier in the season.

The difference in form is notable. While at Racing Bulls, Tsunoda consistently qualified inside the top ten and demonstrated solid race pace. Since stepping up to the main team, however, he has struggled to replicate that form, highlighting both the challenge of adapting to the RB21 and the pressure that comes with filling the second seat at Red Bull.

