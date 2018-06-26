F1: Highlights of the Red Bull-Renault Partnership, as Honda takes over next season.

Red Bull and Renault announced that they had not renewed their engine deal and we take a look at some of their best moments

Red Bull announced that they have signed up with Honda for the 2019 and 2020 season, ending their 12-year association with Renault. The team came into existence in 2005 but they started their partnership with Renault in 2007.

The rise in the team’s fortunes was a proper case of hard work and determination. When they started out, Red Bull were midfield runners, finishing in fifth or sixth in the initial years.

The duo have experienced highs and lows during their time together, with the highest point being the four constructors’ titles they won during the period of 2010-2013. Other than 2010, they were completely dominant, facing no opposition whatsoever in their title run-in.

Here, we look at some of the top moments they had over the years:

#1 First Pole Position

Red Bull roped in David Coulthard when they started in 2005, with the Scot an experienced F1 campaigner, to help develop the team. It proved to be a top decision by 2009, the team had become a very strong contender.

Coulthard retired in 2008 and so could not be there for Red Bull’s biggest achievement. The scene for the race was the Shanghai International Circuit in China. Sebastian Vettel had already had a position at the historic Monza race in 2008 and repeated the feat at China.

The two drivers, Vettel and Webber topped the practice sessions initially but could not sustain and had dropped back by the end. But on Saturday, everything changed. Vettel was experiencing problems with his drive-shaft, meaning he could not run his car for long periods.

But he did not let that affect him. To minimize the problem, the German drove only two flying laps in the last two qualifying sessions, but that was enough to secure pole position ahead of Renault’s Fernando Alonso.

His teammate, Mark Webber qualified third which made the deal even sweeter but more was yet to come in the actual race on Sunday.