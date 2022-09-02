Highs and lows of Max Verstappen’s 2022 F1 season

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been nothing short of a phenomenon this year. While 2021 saw him mature into one of the finest drivers on the grid as he claimed his maiden F1 championship, he has managed to carry on his form for a second consecutive year.

Unbeatable, dominating, and stellar would be the words to describe his current form with Red Bull racing. The driver barely ever makes any mistakes, has had strong support from his team, and is part of an overall championship-ready unit.

To make his life easier, Ferrari is a sinking ship that somehow manages to anchor itself right in the middle of havoc at all times.

Formula 1 @F1



More to follow...



#BelgianGP #F1 BREAKING: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will all start at the back of the grid on Sunday

While Charles Leclerc has been faster on pure pace every Saturday, the Maranello camp concocts a blunder to throw his lead away every Sunday. Leclerc has arguably been the only challenger that Max Verstappen has faced till now. But the Maranello camp's disastrous team calls help the Dutchman finish the races unbothered.

Honestly, the 24-year-old hasn't had a lot of problems this year besides the 2 season-opening DNFs. The Dutch Lion has been fairly stable in his car, mastering a victory in it most of the time.

However, even Max Verstappen wasn't without problems at one point. Let's take a look at all the moments and days when the Red Bull driver was brilliant and shouted down the team radios during the others.

Max Verstappen has already seen a lot this season

#5 HIGH: Fighting back to a late victory in Saudi Arabia

The season openers were not easy for Max Verstappen, who faced two DNFs in the first three races. Bahrain marked the resurgence of camp Ferrari, where Leclerc looked lethal to Max Verstappen's title defense. The two fought intensely as DRS sparks flew around them, only for Leclerc to win the morale-boosting first race.

Sector 1 @S1Motorsport



It’s the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen who takes the win in Jeddah this evening! 🥇 And another double podium for Ferrari!



What an exciting battle till end in Jeddah for the second round of the 2022 season! It's the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen who takes the win in Jeddah this evening! 🥇 And another double podium for Ferrari!

However, this is Verstappen we're talking about, who was headstrong during the second race at Jeddah, even fighting Leclerc's visor. He made an impressive overtake during the closing laps of the race to run away with the victory.

Though the season opener might not have been forgiving to him, he sure made up for it quickly.

#4 LOW: When Charles Leclerc made Max Verstappen sweat with a 40-point lead

Imagine this: the season has just begun and your rival has managed a 40-point lead over you already. It is no surprise that the Australian and Bahrain GP DNFs disappointed and worried Max Verstappen.

Especially when the talented Monegasque won the Australian GP with a grand slam to his name, marking him as a championship-worthy driver.

Fans soon worried about the RB-18s reliability issues. How was the world champion supposed to defend when he can't even finish the race? It was no surprise that this lead was a massive climb for the Dutch prodigy, who did not look thrilled to be standing behind in the table.

#3 HIGH: When Max Verstappen fought back to take his lead

After Australia, Verstappen had his work cut out. Leclerc, on the other hand, looked ever-ready to pick up trophies. Many were convinced that Ferrari's long wait for another champion after Kimi Raikkonen would end.

The Tifosi also counted on Scuderia to perform great, with Leclerc leading them to a victory.

However, what they did not know was that Max Verstappen would storm to three straight wins. The beginning of his climb was at, in fact, Tifosi's homeground, Imola. He won there rather easily as Leclerc failed to give an answer to Red Bull's pace, with tire degradation bothering him more as he even spun to finish lower.

Miami was another dominating victory for Max Verstappen, who managed another overtake on Charles Leclerc and finished on the top step of the podium. The RB-18s race pace and reliability by that point were also much better.

The Spanish GP, though, was what bothered Tifosi the most as Leclerc faced an unlucky DNF with Ferrari's unreliability haunting them again and marking Verstappen's return to the competition.

#2 LOW: When Max Verstappen faced a tough British GP

The Dutchman is not the British crowd's favorite face. Upon his arrival in the paddocks, the driver was booed consistently. In fact, even after qualifying in the top three, the crowds made sure to let the 24-year-old know that they do not prefer him on the podium.

The British GP further proved to be very iconic as the race was unluckily restarted, where Carlos Sainz took the lead from Max Verstappen. Though he made a mistake, letting the latter nab P1, it still wasn't the Red Bull driver's day.

He faced a puncture and a shunt to his car, dropping him down to a finish outside the top 3.

#1 HIGH: Verstappen remains calm despite adversities

Max Verstappen entered his summer break with a lead of 80 points over championship rival Charles Leclerc. Further, no Mercedes, no Lewis Hamilton, and nothing else was strong enough to bother him. Verstappen has won nine races now and is within touching distance of the title.

His latest wins come in the form of the Belgian GP. The world champion has put on a strong display till now and remains largely unbothered and calm despite the immense pressure of being chased.

The Canadian GP was a big testament to his maturity, where Carlos Sainz tried his best to catch up with him, with Max Verstappen not making a single mistake even though the Spaniard was sometimes in touching distance of him.

#1 When he spun around during the Hungarian GP

The driver's weekend was already not turning out to be the very best as he faced a loss of power during qualifying. That limited him to a mere P10, P11 grid start and gave Mercedes and Ferrari the advantage.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



The car was great and today we adapted to the circumstances really good, so our strategy worked out perfectly. Mega job team



Wow what a day! It was a crazy race, but we stayed calm and won! This feels absolutely amazing. The car was great and today we adapted to the circumstances really good, so our strategy worked out perfectly. Mega job team

In fact, Verstappen even spun around during the race, awarding Leclerc the lead, but soon caught up. However, this could have been a turning point for the driver.

But overall, he navigated through the midfield with laser-like precision, letting no one stop him. Further, Ferrari was again making mistakes, letting their lead go and awarding Max Verstappen with the victory.

However, this wouldn't be the only time Verstappen would win from the back of the grid. Even during the Belgian GP, he started 13th (thanks to AlphaTauri) and by lap 11 was literally leading the GP. Leclerc was once again unlucky with tires and had to pit, while Verstappen soon jumped positions after safety car interference and strong pace.

So, Verstappen has looked pretty much impossible to stop during the races. For Leclerc to win this season, a lot will have to fall into his lap miraculously.

That seems highly unlikely as Ferrari do not look as ready as a unit compared to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Further, the Dutch prodigy is only a few race wins away from picking up a second championship.

Edited by Ravi Iyer