How do Ferrari and Mercedes stand in the remaining 6 races?

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 166 // 27 Sep 2018, 16:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hamilton and Vettel's paths will cross for 6 more occasions

The title fight, instead of standing on the knife's edge, rests clearly in favour of Lewis Hamilton, who now seems firmly in control of gaining a fifth world title.

At this point in time, it is all about Mercedes and their super machinery, that despite not being as pacy as Ferrari has left nothing to the imagination in rocking the world of the German Sebastian Vettel.

Where it stands at present, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel trails Mercedes championship contender Lewis Hamilton by a margin of 40 points.

When you have six races left in the season, you'd rather take a gap of 5-10 points and not more. 40, at the moment, seems a mountain to climb even if you are four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel.

Isn't it?

And where paddock rumours stand, then given Kimi's already secured his future, driving for Sauber in the next season, he may not give a darn about 'team orders' anymore. As it is, this year, as seen in events such as the German Grand Prix, they've hardly helped his teammate, Vettel. Have they?

But if you are Lewis Hamilton, you are surely enjoying this, having perhaps whiffed a chance that, in all certainty, will culminate in a fifth driver's title. Especially given the way the Mercedes ace triumphed at Monza and Singapore, having lost out to a flying Sebastian Vettel at Spa-Francorchamps, one doesn't see a lot of life left in this championship.

But, then, let's not forget. The only thing that's certain in the world of F1 is uncertainty. It could be anyone's crown.

Here's what you need to remember as a fan.

With 6 races to go, should Vettel win every single Grand Prix- for there's no other way now for him to progress for his title hopes- he'll collect 391 points. Should Hamilton finish second from these races, he'll gather 389 points. But for that to happen- since all of that is ideally a Ferrari-fan conjecture- one will have to see what transpires in the remainder of the season.

Let's see who has performed better between Ferrari and Mercedes in each of the remaining Grands Prix:

Russian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Can the Prancing horse triumph raise a red-letter day in the iron-curtain in Putin-land?

This will be the question that will figure in Sebastian Vettel's mind. Well, truth be told, there's a lot that he'd have to do if he's to reverse the order of things here at Sochi in the coming racing weekend.

Ferrari hasn't won a single Grand Prix at Sochi where their recent form stands.

If one were to rewind back to the past, then one would find that Mercedes have won on every single occasion in the past four Grands Prix.

In fact, as teammates, Raikkonen has landed on the podium more frequently than Sebastian, who last secured a podium at Sochi in the form of a P3 in 2015. But then both were on the podium last year in a contest aced by Bottas, who's yet to win this year.

That said, while Bottas won the 2017 race, Hamilton's aced the Russian contest in 2014 and 2015 runs.

1 / 6 NEXT