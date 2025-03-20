How many kids does Eddie Jordan have? All about the late former F1 team boss' family

Ex-team owner Eddie Jordan died in Cape Town earlier today after fighting cancer over the past 12 months. His team, Jordan debuted in 1991 and gave Michael Schumacher his first shot in F1.

The Irishman married former Irish national women's basketball team member Marie Jordan in 1979. The couple had four children, Zoe, Miki, Zak, and Kyle, all flourishing in different fields. Zoe is a fashion designer and Zak a snowboarding coach; Miki works in sports event management and Kyle in the sustainable development sector.

Jordan's family members revealed they were with him during his peaceful last hours. His death shocked the F1 world, and teams and prominent figures have offered condolences to his close ones. Close friend and famous commentator Martin Brundle wrote:

"RIP my friend. Condolences to each and every one of your lovely family. What a character. What a rock star. What a racer. So many drivers owe you so much, you gave us our chances and believed in us."

F1 wrote:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times. Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

Karun Chandhok wrote:

"There will never be another like him. Sleep well EJ."

Michael Schumacher, who shared a close connection with Eddie Jordan, also shared a message.

Michael Schumacher shares a tribute to Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan at Aston Martin - Source: Getty

At the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, Michael Schumacher drove a stellar race with Jordan. Despite retiring from the race, he was able to catch the eye of top teams in the paddock, which led Benetton to sign the future world champion after just one race.

While Schumacher has not made a public appearance since his skiing accident in 2013, his X (formerly Twitter) account is managed by close ones, who shared a tribute to Eddie Jordan:

"Goodbye Sir Eddie. With Jordan the beginning of a legend!"

Without Jordan, there is a high possibility that the paddock would not have shaped up to be what it is currently. Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella won his maiden Grand Prix with Jordan in Brazil in 2003.

Two years later, Jordan sold the team to Midland, who then sold the team to Spyker, and eventually to Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who formed Force India. The team was later rebranded to Racing Point with Lawrence Stroll taking over the team in 2018, and finally changing to Aston Martin in 2021.

