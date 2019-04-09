How to watch F1 in India: TV Channel, Online Live Stream details and more

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain 2019

The 2019 Formula 1 season consists of 21 races beginning from the Australian Grand Prix on March 21 and the series travels through Asia, Europe, North America, South America before it concludes in Asia, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at circuit Yas Marina on December 1.

Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to win his sixth world championship title in a bid to get closer to the all-time record of Michael Schumacher's seven.

Ferrari being the most successful F1 team of all time have failed to win a championship in the last 10 years. Leclerc has overshadowed his vastly experienced teammate Vettel in the opening two races and the Ferrari fans have already criticized the German for his lackluster performance.

On the other hand, Red Bull's switch to Honda engines have helped the team improve on the performance with Max Verstappen taking the third spot in the driver's standings ahead of both Ferrari drivers.

Where to watch the 2019 F1 Races in India? Formula 1 TV Channel info for India

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 will telecast all the 2019 Formula 1 races Live in India.

How to stream F1 Live in India? Online Live Stream Guide for Formula 1 in India

Live Stream of the all the 21 races in the 2019 Formula 1 Calendar is available on Hotstar.com.

You can also stream F1 races Live on F1 TV (Paid Subscription)

Formula 1 live in India: 2019 race calendar

14 April – Chinese Grand Prix

28 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

12 May – Spanish Grand Prix

26 May – Monaco Grand Prix

9 June – Canadian Grand Prix

23 June – French Grand Prix

30 June – Austrian Grand Prix

14 July – British Grand Prix

28 July – German Grand Prix

4 August – Hungarian Grand Prix

1 September – Belgian Grand Prix

8 September – Italian Grand Prix

22 September – Singapore Grand Prix

29 September – Russian Grand Prix

13 October – Japanese Grand Prix

27 October – Mexican Grand Prix

3 November – USA Grand Prix

17 November – Brazilian Grand Prix

1 December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

