How to watch the 1000th F1 Grand Prix Live? 2019 Chinese GP Online Stream Details, TV Schedule, Weather, Tyre, Track info and more

1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix - China - (Pic Credit: F1 Official)

The Formula 1 circus heads to Shanghai for the 1000th F1 Grand Prix in China, the 2019 Chinese GP, where Lewis Hamilton will be looking to script another victory at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas leads the championship standings (44), just one point ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton (43) while Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is third with 27 points.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari settled for third place as engine problems cost him a victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix and Vettel has been outperformed by his young teammate in the opening two races. Ferrari will be hoping for a better performance at China and more importantly to get into contention for the title fight.

The Chinese Grand Prix has seen Mercedes dominance in the recent times with the Brackley based team winning 5 out of 15 races at the Shanghai International circuit while Ferrari has won 4 and Mclaren have 3 to their credit.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 F1 Chinese Grand Prix:

Round 2 of 2019 F1 World Championship: Chinese Grand Prix

Date: April 12-14, 2019.

Circuit Location: Shanghai International Circuit, China.

Most Wins (Driver): Lewis Hamilton (5)

Most Wins (Constructor): Mercedes (5)

Lap Record: Michael Schumacher 1:32.238

When is the 2019 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Weekend?

The Chinese GP takes place on Sunday, 14 April 2019.

The race will begin at 14:10 local time (11:40 Indian Standard Time IST).

Practice 1 will be held on 12 March 2019 at 10:00 local time (07:30 IST).

Practice 2 will also be held on the same day at 14:00 local time (11:30 IST).

Practice 3 commences at 11:00 local time (08:30 IST) on 16 March 2019 while the Qualifying will start at 14:00 local time (11:30 IST) on the same day.

Where to watch F1 Chinese GP in the UK and Europe?

Sky Sports has an exclusive deal to F1's Live TV rights in the UK. The Chinese Grand Prix practice, qualifying, and the race will be telecasted on Sky Sports F1 and Now TV.

Where to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Australia?

The Chinese GP is available on Ten, Ten HD and Fox Sports in Australia.

Where to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix in the USA?

The Live Telecast of the Chinese GP is available on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA.

Where to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix in India?

Star Sports Select 2 & Select HD2 will telecast the F1 Chinese Grand Prix in India. Online Live Stream of the qualifying and the race is available on Hotstar.com

How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix Online? Live Stream Details

The live stream of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix is available online on F1 TV (Paid Subscription) & for Indian Audience Live Stream is available on Hotstar.com

What circuit is the Chinese Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Shanghai International Circuit will be the venue for the Chinese GP. The drivers must complete 56 laps, totaling 305.066 km. Each lap around the circuit is 5.451 km long.

F1 Tyre choice/selection for the Chinese GP 2019

Pirelli has announced that the C4 Red Soft tyres, C3 Yellow Medium, and C2 White Hard tyres are available for the Chinese Grand Prix. Wet weather and Intermediate tyres are also available for the teams in case of rains.

Tyre Choice for 2019 Chinese Grand Prix

Weather Forecast for Chinese Grand Prix

According to Accuweather.com, the race day and qualifying will be on a cloudy day whereas the practice sessions will be on a sunny day, the weather is anywhere between 19-21 C for the entire Chinese GP weekend. The wind speed being is in the range of 23 Km/h throughout the weekend.

