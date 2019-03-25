How to watch the 2019 F1 Bahrain GP Live?Online Stream Details, TV Schedule, Weather, Tyre, Track info and more

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

The Formula 1 circus heads to the middle east for the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix where the action between teams will take place under flood lights.

Bottas claimed the first blood of the season beating his teammate and five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by over 20 secs in the season opener at Melbourne.

Mercedes' dominance and Ferrari's lackluster performance in the Australian Grand Prix came as the surprise to many fans especially after the pre-season F1 test data from various teams expected the latter have a strong start to the new season. Red Bull's Max Verstappen gave Honda their first F1 podium after a decade while his new teammate Gasly failed to finish in points after failing to overtake Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat.

Bahrain has been the Ferrari territory with the Maranello based teams winning 6 out of 14 races in the past while Mercedes has won 3 and Red Bull with 2 wins.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix:

Round 2 of 2019 F1 World Championship: Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: March 29-31, 2019.

Circuit Location: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain.

Most Wins (Driver): Sebastian Vettel (4)

Most Wins (Constructor): Ferrari (6)

Lap Record: Michael Schumacher 1:30.252

When is the 2019 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Weekend?

The Bahrain GP takes place on Sunday, 31 March 2019.

The race will begin at 18:10 local time (20:40 Indian Standard Time IST).

Practice 1 will be held on 15 March 2019 at 14:00 local time (16:30 IST). Free Practice 2 will also be held on the same day at 18:00 local time (20:30 IST).

Free Practice 3 commences at 15:00 local time (17:30 IST) on 16 March 2019 while the Qualifying will start at 18:00 local time (20:30 IST) on the same day.

Where to watch F1 Bahrain GP in the UK and Europe?

Sky Sports have signed an exclusive deal to F1's Live TV rights in the UK. The Bahrain Grand Prix practice, qualifying, and the race will be telecasted on Sky Sports F1 and Now TV.

Where to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Australia?

The Bahrain GP is available on Ten, Ten HD and Fox Sports in Australia.

Where to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in the USA?

The Live Telecast of the Bahrain GP is available on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA.

Where to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in India?

Star Sports Select 2 & Select HD2 will telecast the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in India. Online Live Stream of the qualifying and the race is available on Hotstar.com

How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Online? Live Stream Details

The live stream of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix is available online on F1 TV (Paid Subscription) & for Indian Audience Live Stream is available on Hotstar.

What circuit is the Bahrain Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Bahrain International Circuit will be the venue for the Bahrain GP. The drivers must complete 57 laps, totaling 308.283 km. Each lap around the circuit is 5.412 km long.

F1 Tyre choice/selection for the Bahrain GP 2019

Pirelli has announced that the C4 Red Soft tyres, C3 Yellow Medium and C2 White Hard tyres are available for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Wet weather and Intermediate tyres are also available for the teams in the rare case of rains.

Weather Forecast for Bahrain Grand Prix

According to Accuweather.com, the race day will be on a cloudy day whereas the Practice and the Quali will be on partially cloudy day with temperature expected to anywhere between 26-29 C. There is no sign of rain throughout the weekend with wind speed being in the range of 23 Km/h.

