How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix Live? F1 Barcelona - Online Stream Details, TV Schedule, Weather, Tyre, Track info and more

Circuit-De-Barcelona

The Formula 1 circus heads to Barcelona for the first race of the 2019 F1 world championship in Europe,the 49th Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit-De-Barcelona-Catalunya.

Mercedes have been in dominating form so far with record breaking four 1-2 finishes, the Finn Valtteri Bottas leads the standings ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari has won the most Spanish GP's in the past with a record 12 wins but are yet to score a win this season. The Italian team has been criticized for poor strategies during the qualifying and the race in spite of topping the sheets on most practice sessions. Ferrari is set to bring engine upgrades for the weekend's race in a bid to try and break Mercedes' winning streak.

Does Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclere have an answer to their rivals?

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 F1 Spanish Grand Prix:

Round 5 of 2019 F1 World Championship: Spanish Grand Prix

Date: May 10 - 12, 2019.

Circuit Location: Circuit-De-Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Most Wins (Driver): Michael Schumacher (6)

Most Wins (Constructor): Ferrari (12)

Lap Record: Daniel Ricciardo for Red Bull Racing 1:18.441

When and where is the 2019 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Weekend?

The Formula 1 Spanish GP takes place on Sunday, 12 May 2019 at the Circuit-De-Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The race/ Grand Prix will begin at 15:10 local time (18:40 Indian Standard Time IST).

Practice 1 will be held on 12 March 2019 at 11:00 local time (14:30 IST).

Practice 2 will also be held on the same day at 15:00 local time (18:30 IST).

Practice 3 commences at 12:00 local time (15:30 IST) on 16 March 2019 while the Qualifying for the 2019 Spanish GP at Barcelona will start at 17:00 local time (18:30 IST) on the same day.

Where to watch F1 Spanish GP in the UK and Europe?

Sky Sports has an exclusive deal to F1's Live TV rights in the UK. The Spanish Grand Prix practice, qualifying, and the race will be telecasted on Sky Sports F1 and Now TV.

Where to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Australia?

The Spanish GP will be available on Ten, Ten HD and Fox Sports in Australia.

Where to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix in the USA?

The Live Telecast of the Spanish GP is available on ESPN and ESPN-2 in the USA.

Where to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix in India?

Star Sports Select 2 & Select HD2 will telecast the Practice, Qualifying and the F1 Spanish Grand Prix race in India. Online Live Stream of the qualifying and the race is available on Hotstar.com

How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix Online? Live Stream Details

The live stream of the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix is available online on F1 TV (Paid Subscription) & for Indian Audience Live Stream is available on Hotstar.com

What circuit is the Spanish Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Circuit-De-Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain will be the venue for the Spanish GP. The drivers must complete 66 laps, totaling 307.104 km. Each lap around the circuit is 4.655 km long.

What F1 Tyre's have the teams chosen for the 2019 F1 Spanish GP ?

Tyre Availability - 2019 F1 Spanish GP

Pirelli has allocated the C3 Red Soft tyres, C2 Yellow Medium, and C1 White Hard tyres for the Spanish Grand Prix. Wet weather and intermediate tyres are also available for the teams in case of rains.

Weather Forecast for Spanish Grand Prix

Ambient temperatures is the forecast for practice, qualifying and the race. The temperature is expected to be in the range 20 C, close to 5 C lower than the peak temperature seen during last year’s race weekend.The track temperatures is expected to be around mid-thirties or higher with sun shine expected throughout the weekend.

