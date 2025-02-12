"How will you win from my Max Verstappen?": When Charles Leclerc was hilariously involved in a back-and-forth with an F1 fan

Charles Leclerc was once involved in a hilarious argument with Red Bull and Max Verstappen fans during a private dinner. They quizzed him about his vision to beat Red Bull, and a fan's comment mentioning Verstappen left the Monegasque embarrassed.

Leclerc was involved in a heated championship battle with Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during the 2022 F1 season. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand, the season finale, the gap between Leclerc and Perez had diminished. Both drivers had the same points and were competing for the P2 spot as Verstappen was miles ahead in his quest to defend his title.

Ahead of the series finale race, Leclerc went to a private dinner hosted by Vistajet, and among the guest list were some Red Bull supporters, who grilled the Monegasque.

A fan asked him about his vision to beat Red Bull, to which Charles said,

“We need to finish in front. But Red Bull is a strong team. They have especially, in the second part of the season, managed to bring up great, and they are strong. They've got a very, very good pace in the car. It's going to be difficult, but it's possible."

Meanwhile, a supporter interrupted the conversation and said:

"But how will you win from my Max Verstappen, my best friend?"

He further claimed to be Max's father, Jos Verstappen's longtime sponsor. However, Charles Leclerc was visibly uncomfortable as he didn't respond to the fan and continued to finish his dinner.

Leclerc beat Perez to clinch P2 in the 2022 drivers championship standings as Ferrari also settled for P2 in the constructors' standings, with a staggering 205-point difference.

While Verstappen went on to win his fourth title in a row in 2024, Leclerc is still in search of his maiden trophy with Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen share a rare record during the 2024 season

The 2024 F1 season concluded with Max Verstappen crowned a four-time world champion. Though the season was competitive, the Dutchman responded strongly through odds to wrap up a successful season.

However, Max and Leclerc shared a unique record during the season with the longest podium-winning streak (four straight podiums each).

While Verstappen scaled four podiums in Japan, China, USA, and Italy, Leclerc managed to get a podium each in Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Azerbaijan.

However, in the championship race, Leclerc dropped down to P3 with 356 points. His team, Ferrari, meanwhile, beat Red Bull to clinch P2 in the constructors championship.

For the upcoming season, both Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen will have new teammates. While Leclerc will pair up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen will have rookie Liam Lawson by his side at Red Bull.

