“I always try to stay very neutral” – Max Verstappen on how he prevents negativity from impacting performance

Max Verstappen has revealed how he manages to avoid negativity on social media and elsewhere from affecting his performances on the track. T

he Dutchman said that he treats both positive and negative comments in a similar manner and doesn’t take them seriously, which helps him keep the focus on his performances.

In an interview with Red Bull sponsor CarNext, the newly crowned F1 world champion said:

“I always try to stay very neutral.”

“So, when people are very positive, of course it's nice to hear, but I don't really take a lot out of it. Also, when people are negative.”

“That's why when you're always very level then nothing can really disturb you.”

"I think that, especially throughout this year, that was very important, because you have the two sides in general. So, you stay very neutral, then nothing can really affect you."

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were engaged in an intense season-long battle for the F1 championship last year. Throughout the year, both drivers have had to endure online backlash from fans supporting the other driver.

As the championship battle intensified heading into the final few races, Max Verstappen, in particular, was the target of abuse and trolling on social media, especially after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when Verstappen and Hamilton were involved in multiple on-track incidents. Both drivers have also been booed by fans on multiple occasions in race venues – Lewis Hamilton in Hungary, Max Verstappen in Brazil.

Max Verstappen doesn’t look forward to another intense championship year

Max Verstappen has revealed that he doesn’t look forward to another intense championship season similar to 2021 and feels that he has had enough drama to last a lifetime in a single season.

When asked if he would like more drama during his next championship battle in an interview with Red Bull sponsor CarNext, Verstappen said:

“I don't need to improve on this!”

"For me, it doesn't need to be like this every single year. I don't think you can last a long time in Formula 1 like that.”

"I'm happy how it played out. It was an amazing season, a lot of unpredictable things happened. The two teams fighting against each other, that is always more exciting than when it's one team dominating and it's just the two teammates basically fighting."

RILEY 💫 ♛🇰🇪 @ItsRileyKe Who is to blame for Monza crash?



Max Verstappen



or



Lewis Hamilton Who is to blame for Monza crash?Max Verstappen orLewis Hamilton https://t.co/0wQ6rrrXsd

In one of the most closely fought championship battles in F1 history, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were involved in multiple controversial incidents throughout the season, leading to “drama” both off and on the track.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to race-ending collisions, illegal overtakes and a last-lap pass for the championship, both drivers were also engaged in fiery exchanges off the track.

Edited by S Chowdhury