Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen crashes in Q3 as Lewis Hamilton takes pole position

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has proven to be one of the most intense sessions witnessed this season, with Lewis Hamilton taking his second consecutive pole position and an undeniably unfortunate accident for current WDC leader Max Verstappen in Q3.

With unbelievable pace on his final lap of Q3, the Dutch driver looked set to secure pole position having gone fastest in the first two sectors before crashing his Red Bull on the last turn, allowing the Mercedes driver to retain his provisional pole position.

Marcus Ericsson @Ericsson_Marcus Wow. That lap from Max was so impressive and on the limit until the hit, smallest of margins between “hero to zero” on a track like this 🤯. Hopefully no gearbox damage and full attack again tomorrow! This @F1 season is awesome. Looking forward to watching the race 👊🏻 #F12021 Wow. That lap from Max was so impressive and on the limit until the hit, smallest of margins between “hero to zero” on a track like this 🤯. Hopefully no gearbox damage and full attack again tomorrow! This @F1 season is awesome. Looking forward to watching the race 👊🏻 #F12021

Here's what Verstappen had to say at the end of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, hoping for a better race on Sunday:

"P3 is disappointing but today did show that the car is quick around here... so we'll see what happens tomorrow"

Only eight points separate the two title contenders, and with just two races to go, this qualifying session is crucial and could have a massive impact on Verstappen's opportunity to win his first drivers' championship.

The extreme turn of events in the final few seconds of Q3 clearly demonstrates the level of unpredictability not just on this brand new circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but also in the world of F1.

"It was a great shame" - Christian Horner on qualifying in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Little information has trickled down as to the damage sustained by Verstappen's car in the crash. Regardless, here's what Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had to say post qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

"Unfortunately he's run out of road. Pretty brutal. Let's hope the gearbox isn't damaged. He'll be frustrated for sure, he knows what a good lap it was. He just needs to put it behind him, P3 on the grid, have a good race. It was a great shame, it was a might, mighty lap and we're on the back foot here."

Also Read Article Continues below

Mercedes secured a front row lockout for tomorrow's race, with Valtteri Bottas qualifying P2 on the grid. The Mercedes 1-2 in Jeddah poses a real threat to Red Bull, who currently stand 5 points behind the British team in the constructors' championship ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Edited by Anurag Changmai