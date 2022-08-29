"I believe in karma, I believe in integrity"- Mercedes boss reflects thoughts on Oscar Piastri's fiasco in F1 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has weighed in on the Oscar Piastri-Alpine situation this season. He believes the youngster needs to be careful with what he writes on Twitter. Speaking to the media during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP weekend, the Mercedes boss was questioned about his views on the entire Oscar Piastri saga. He responded by questioning the logic behind the Australian's tweet in the aftermath.

Wolff said:

"I think some of the kids should be wary on Twitter, what they say about multinational organisations. But I have no insight into the contracts. I believe in karma, I believe in integrity. But I'm not here to judge because, as I said, I don't know the legal situation.”

After Alpine had announced that Oscar Piastri would replace Fernando Alonso for the 2023 F1 season, the Australian tweeted a rebuttal on social media. He revealed that this was certainly not the case and that he won't be driving for Alpine next season.

Oscar Piastri @OscarPiastri I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.

Wolff's adversary, Christian Horner, also gave his views on the same, saying:

“I don’t fully understand it, because, contractually, that should just never happen."

"But for him to be even in a position to think that he doesn’t have to drive for Alpine next year, obviously shows there’s something not right."

Mercedes trying to understand what went wrong at Spa

Mercedes had a rather tough time at the F1 Belgian GP. Lewis Hamilton suffered a DNF on the first lap while George Russell could only finish P4. The Mercedes boss was hoping to find answers to what had gone wrong over the weekend and bounce back from it. He said:

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 So close to a podium but we’ll take being just two seconds away after yesterday. Race pace is strong - we won’t stop pushing for more. So close to a podium but we’ll take being just two seconds away after yesterday. Race pace is strong - we won’t stop pushing for more. 👊 https://t.co/ZMoQ0RDOII

"I don't think we can be satisfied with this weekend - if you see Verstappen, he has leaped above us all. We really need to find out how we can improve our car because the gap is just too big. We're giving the drivers a very difficult car to drive and it hasn't got the pace on a single lap, so we need to work ourselves out of this situation."

He further added:

"Over the next four days, we'll be putting our heads together, setting our sights on the next race and also next season."

Mercedes' six-race podium streak ended at the F1 Belgian GP and it will be interesting to see how the team bounces back in the next race at Zandvoort.

