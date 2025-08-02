  • home icon
"I don't care. I'd do it again": When Sebastian Vettel took a defiant stand against FIA stewards for not wearing team gear during national anthem

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 02, 2025 10:09 GMT
Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks on before the Race of Champions

Former four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel previously took a defiant stance against the FIA stewards for his actions during the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. The German driver was known for his excellent driving skills on the track and never shied away from speaking his mind on controversial topics off the track.

The former Ferrari driver was always forthright in expressing his opinion on issues such as environmental sustainability and gender equality, and was a great champion for the LGBTQ+ community. He often wore t-shirts during race weekends to point out the issues off the track and was unafraid to call out the government for its lack of action.

During the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the former Aston Martin driver wore a rainbow T-shirt on the grid ahead of the race start to showcase his support for the LGBTQ+ community and called out the Hungarian government for their stance against them.

However, Sebastian Vettel was summoned by the FIA stewards at the end of the race for not wearing team gear during the national anthem, and when he was informed about the same in his post-race interview with Sky Sports, he said:

"I heard it's because I left the shirt on for the national anthem. What do you make of it? They can disqualify me; they can do whatever they want to me. I don't care. I would do it again.”
Ironically, the Aston Martin F1 driver was disqualified from the race, but not because of not following the race director's instructions, but because he did not have enough fuel in his car at the end of the race and had his P2 taken away from him.

When Sebastian Vettel gave his take on his disqualification in Hungary 2021

Former Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel previously stated that his disqualification from the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix left a bitter taste in his mouth as he believed that they, as the team, did not gain an advantage.

Speaking with F1.com after the race, the former Red Bull driver said:

“It's very bitter, because I think first, we did not have an advantage. Second, there was no intention, or no way that we could actually explain that too little fuel was in the car. So something happened over the course of the race, I don't know, a leakage or something, that the fuel simply wasn't there anymore."
“I think it was the last lap, we found out that something might not be right and we were very surprised when the fuel wasn't in the car. It's very bitter, but those are the rules, so we have to accept and carry on. It was a very big day, and also big points for us, but we obviously have lots of races left, and we'll try to squeeze some points in those.”

The podium could have been Sebastian Vettel's last in the sport, as he left the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

Edited by Mitali
