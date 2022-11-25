"I don’t have any other piercings anywhere": When Lewis Hamilton opened up on F1 Miami Grand Prix jewelry controversy

Lewis Hamilton is known for his glamorous looks in the F1 paddock. Aside from being a seven-time world champion, the Briton is also a fashionista. He has visited several fashion shows and even went to the 2022 Met Gala.

This year, the FIA made a rule to prohibit drivers from wearing any kind of jewelry while racing. Of course, since Lewis Hamilton has the most bling on him, there was a lot of talk around him. In a subtle protest, Hamilton wore several rings, watches, and necklaces to the drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 Miami GP.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



So Lewis Hamilton showed up to his press conference with an absurd amount of jewelry The FIA has implemented a new jewelry ban…So Lewis Hamilton showed up to his press conference with an absurd amount of jewelry The FIA has implemented a new jewelry ban…So Lewis Hamilton showed up to his press conference with an absurd amount of jewelry 😂🐐 https://t.co/fQBfJ16dLY

During a special interview with Vanity Fair in September, the veteran F1 driver expressed how he was slightly frustrated with how he was particularly targeted. He even revealed how he once joked about one of his piercings being somewhere private. He said this when the jewelry rules were imposed:

“As I said, I can’t remove at least two of them. One, I can’t really explain where it is.”

Hamilton funnily debunked the statement himself and clearly declared that he does not have any other piercings apart from his ears and nose. He said:

“I was just messing with it. I don’t have any other piercings anywhere."

After the FIA rules on jewelry came into effect, Hamilton always removed both his earrings before getting into the car. However, he never removed the nose stud simply because it was fused in place and could not be removed or re-inserted frequently.

Lewis Hamilton enjoying postseason holiday driving Nissan Skyline GT-R

After a stressful 2022 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton was recently seen having fun driving a white Nissan Skyline GT-R in the streets of Japan late at night. He posted an Instagram reel where he drove the iconic car and even performed donuts.

In the fast-paced video, we can see Hamilton driving the car on a highway in Japan and doing aggressive donuts. At one point, there was even smoke coming out of the gearbox itself. In the caption, the Briton wrote:

"I only like to drive on track, but I make exceptions"

After each season and postseason testing, drivers get some much-deserved rest to recharge as they prepare themselves for the next season. But it is certainly refreshing to see them take a few days off and cool down.

Poll : 0 votes