F1's newest tire compound set for 2023 launch

After the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, all the teams tested brand new tires from Pirelli for the 2023 F1 season on Tuesday (November 22). Amongst these new tires, there was a new compound introduced by the tire company as well. This will be the sixth dry weather compound called 'C0', which will feature next season alongside other dry compounds.

Simone Berra, Pirelli motorsport engineer, explained how the C0 compound tire is based on the current C1 with the same band around it, while the new version of the C1 set will be introduced soon. He also gave a brief overview of other dry tires and how all of them are exactly the same in terms of compounds. Berra said:

"The new C1 was tested in Texas and it offers more grip, as the old version of that tyre wasn't as grippy. The current C2 to C5 tires remain exactly the same in terms of composition."

At each Grand Prix, Pirelli selects three different tires for the weekend: Soft, Medium, and Hard. These can be selected from the tire line-up from C1 (hardest) to C5 (softest). Hence, the F1 tire makers are essentially adding a new hard compount to their tire line-up. This will give teams more tire options during the race weekend and will slightly change their strategy as well.

Apart from this new compound addition, almost everything related to F1 tires remains the same as of now. There might be some more changes to the tires in the F1 testing in Bahrain in 2023.

Which drivers took part in F1 testing after Abu Dhabi GP?

Even though the 2022 F1 season ended after the Abu Dhabi GP, most of the teams and drivers were still present in the city for the post-season tests. These tests are quite crucial as all the teams test the new tire line-up from Pirelli and gather as much data as possible for next season.

Several seasoned and young drivers from each team drove their 2022 cars at the Yas Marina circuit on Tuesday (November 22). Here is a list of every driver who clocked in the laps during the testing sessions:

Red Bull- Liam Dawson, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Mercedes- Frederik Vesti, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Ferrari- Robert Shwartzman, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz. McLaren- Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris. Aston Martin- Felipe Drugovich, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll. Alpine- Jack Doohan, Pierre Gasly. AlphaTauri- Nyck de Vries, Yuki Tsunoda. Alfa Romeo- Theo Pourchaire, Valtteri Bottas. Williams- Logan Sargeant, Alex Albon Haas- Pietro Fittipaldi, Nico Hulkenberg

Many drivers who have changed teams or have been promoted to Formula 1 were also seen getting accustomed to their new environment. The likes of Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, and others were seen working with their new teams for the 2023 season.

