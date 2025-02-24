"I'm also happy to share it with other men": When Sebastian Vettel jokingly opened up on his relationship with his F1 car

Former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel previously jokingly claimed that he was happy to share his F1 cars "with other men" while opening up about his relationships with the machinery. The German driver was known for his meticulous work ethic and detail-oriented approach to driving on track in his bid to extract maximum performance out of the car.

The former Red Bull driver studied the sport and sought to grasp as much technical knowledge as possible. During his legendary 15-year career at the pinnacle of motorsport, Vettel won four consecutive world championships from 2010 to 2013 and set several records.

However, the former four-time F1 world champion had a quirky habit of naming his F1 cars each year to create a more personalized bond between man and machine. Speaking in the pre-race press conference in 2017 in China, Sebastian Vettel reflected on his love for his F1 cars and said:

"I name my car but it’s not like I stroke her in the morning when I come in and do the same again in the evenings. I think it’s a bit of fun to give it a bit more of a relation than just calling it ‘the car’.

"For sure you need to trust the car the moment you step in – for many reasons, not just to go fast. It’s not like I call the factory and ask how the car is doing. I’m also happy to share it with other men, so I’m not taking it that seriously." (4:05)

The 37-year-old continued the tradition of naming his cars until the end but did not reveal the name of the final car with Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton extends his respect to Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso ahead of his first year with Ferrari

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he had "huge respect" for Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso for winning so early with the Italian team during their tenures with the Scuderia.

As per F1i.com, the 40-year-old spoke about the possibility of an early victory in the red car similar to his two rivals and said:

“That I don’t know. Those guys did an amazing job. I have huge respect for those two drivers and, having joined teams before, the step it takes and the amount of work that goes on to acclimatize is extraordinary.

“So it makes those results that they had even more exceptional than even I had appreciated before. It took me six months, I think, in Mercedes to get my first win. Honestly, I don’t know, but I’m doing everything I can to be ready for race one.”

Sebastian Vettel raced for Ferrari from 2015 to 2020 and won 14 times for the red team but failed to win a championship.

