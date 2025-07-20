"I'm convinced that everybody is beatable": When Sebastian Vettel responded to whether he can beat Max Verstappen in a Red Bull

Former F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel previously claimed that he believed that it would be difficult to beat Max Verstappen in a Red Bull, but was convinced that everyone was beatable. The German driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after seeing out his two-year stint with Aston Martin.The former four-time F1 world champion had been part of teams like Toro Rosso, Red Bull, and Ferrari before ending his career with the British team. However, it was with the Austrian team that he won all of his titles and became a legend.In his interview with Channel 4 in the 2022 Japanese GP, Sebastian Vettel was asked if he could beat Max Verstappen in Red Bull if the former was given a chance late in his illustrious career. The German gave a very measured answer and said;&quot;Not like that [clicks fingers], because that’s how good he is, and that’s just not how it works for any one of us. But, of course, I believe in what I can and know what I can do and maybe what I can’t do. I think I’m very different to him, but yeah, I mean, obviously, I’m convinced that everybody is beatable.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two are Red Bull's most successful drivers in their 20-year history and have all four of their respective titles with the Milton Keynes-based outfit. All of Max Verstappen's race wins have come during his career at Red Bull. Max Verstappen comments on Sebastian Vettel's potential return to Red BullRed Bull driver Max Verstappen was open to Sebastian Vettel joining the Austrian team in a managerial role, with reports swirling that he could potentially replace Helmut Marko in the future.Speaking with F1.com, the Dutch driver reflected on the subject and said:“I mean, it’s more than normal that someone that has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull, that… in a sense there’s always a spot available, right? I think also Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut anyway, even when he left. I’m sure that there’s always a space for Seb, in any kind of form.”Vettel, on his part, has been open to a move back to Red Bull and told ORF TV’s Sport am Sonntag podcast:“There have been a few headlines recently. I still get along great with Helmut, and we’re in contact regarding the topic. [Talks are] not yet that intensive or in-depth, it’s perhaps something that could play a role. In what form remains to be seen.”Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen did not race together in the same team but had many memorable fights on the track during the latter's early days in Red Bull.