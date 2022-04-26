"I’m managing pretty much every single lap" - McLaren's Lando Norris says tires don't 'allow you to get even closer' despite new F1 regulations

Lando Norris feels that there are a few things that Pirelli might need to work on in the future because tires are proving to be a limiting factor when it comes to overtaking other cars. Talking about the attributes of the new regulations that allow drivers to follow other cars, Lando Norris talked about how drivers are on the edge when it comes to tires.

“The thing which doesn’t allow you to get even closer is the tires like I’m managing pretty much every single lap in the race – even in qualifying, you have to manage a bit. So when you have these couple of oversteers when you are following, when it gets a little bit harder you pay the price very quickly and that’s what limits you to get that final bit to really overtake and maybe race as close as you can in Formula 4 and things like that.

Lando Norris was also quite sympathetic to the tire manufacturer as this is the first season of these regulations and it is not easy for even Pirelli to develop these tires without enough data available from the running.

“Pirelli are working hard to improve this. It’s the first year on the tires they know what they need to work on and I’m sure they will come up with better tires or next year.”

Lando Norris was joined by Max Verstappen on his view of the Pirellis

Max Verstappen was in agreement with Lando Norris' views about the tires, although he did concede that with this being the first year of these regulations, it's going to take some time before Pirelli gets everything right.

“When we get close [to another car] you burn your tires a bit more than you would like and they overheat a bit more. But we consistently work with Pirelli anyway about what we would like and what we would like to improve. So it’s also very hard for them because it’s a completely new concept.

“We haven’t really done a lot of testing, so I’m sure now in the coming months or maybe for next year we can improve things

Both Max and Lando finished 1st and 3rd in the Imola GP this past weekend. The two drivers had done the same last year as well where Max Verstappen had beaten Lewis Hamilton for the win while Norris was able to score a podium for McLaren.

