"I'm not saying it won't happen but it can": Lando Norris on a potential Hamilton-Rosberg relationship breakdown if he teamed up with Max Verstappen

Lando Norris believes that his camaraderie with Max Verstappen as a teammate is still an unknown area. Speaking ahead of the 2023 Singapore GP, the Briton felt there were several unanswered questions as to how their bond could unfold as teammates.

At the Monza weekend, both Lando Norris and the Dutch champion gladly entertained the hypothetical of potentially partnering each other as teammates with a lot of positive appreciation towards each other.

Asked by Sportskeeda in Singapore if their bond could weather a Mercedes-like scenario, the Briton felt it could be a possibility. Both Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton shared a similar camaraderie until they became teammates and fought each other for championships.

Not only did their camaraderie take a hit, but it also ruined an entire team dynamic, one that is spoken about often and is an example to date of having two competitive drivers as teammates.

Answering Sportskeeda’s question about whether a Mercedes-like situation could unfold, Lando Norris said:

“Have no idea, because I’ve not been in that situation. So yeah I can’t answer it. Ive always got along well with my teammates since I was in karting. We’ve never had any tense moments or bad moments. I feel like I’m one of the better teammates who lets say is unfazed by some of the things."

He continued:

"Not that I dont care less but yeah I’m unfazed by some of the things that might happen as much as some other drivers. I’m happier to lets say to have a relation where I get along with my teammates, compared to some other drivers who maybe they are them, they are on their own and they dont care about the team as much.”

Norris added:

“I’ve always been a driver who has been open to getting along and having fun. Its just that I enjoy my life more in that way and I want to enjoy my life so simple as that."

He further stated:

"But those situations can arise and can develop, but I’ve just never been in that situation because I’ve not fought Oscar for race wins, or fought any of my team mates for race wins and things like that. I’m not saying it won’t happen but it can. But obviously I’ve not got to that point yet.”

Lando Norris was clueless as to whether his camaraderie with the reigning world champions could result in a good teammate dynamic.

An awry teammate dynamic, as seen in the years of the Silver Wars between Rosberg and Hamilton, has also been an example of two extremely competitive drivers in a team losing a close bond in an overly competitive situation.

The McLaren driver felt it was an unknown situation that he was not privy to being able to judge in terms of his bond with Verstappen.

However, he felt he was one of the few drivers who always had a reputation for getting along with his teammates. Lando Norris believes that more often than not, he is unfazed by elements in a driver-partner dynamic that bother others.

Not discounting the possibility of a potential Rosberg-Hamilton scenario unfolding between him and the Red Bull champion, Lando Norris felt it is a scenario that plays out mostly when a driver is focused on himself and not the team.

After the 2016 champion retired, the Brackley team did not have an equally competitive driver in their lineup until George Russell. But in a competitive scenario, he can be a tough competitor on track with a ‘hard racing’ skillset against his seven-time world champion teammate.

Lando Norris feels Max Verstappen’s straightforwardness makes him a unique character

Lando Norris claims he admires Verstappen’s straight-forward and honest character. The duo had shared a close dynamic prior to entering the sport. Both have grown particularly close after the McLaren driver moved to Monaco.

A lot of the media narrative from the Italian GP in Monza tried to pitch the two as teammates. The Briton believes anybody who is the Dutchman’s teammate right now will not have a good time knowing they will be beaten every weekend, given his form.

Asked by Sportskeeda what made the bond between the duo special enough to convert into a healthy team dynamic, Lando Norris said:

“Well its tough, it’s always different when it you get to being teammates. So, again I’ll say this Max is just a different character, he’s a very straightforward honest guy, which I admire and he’s the best driver on the grid. So at the minute, I dont think anyone will have a nice time against him, I dont think anyones going to get there and just be all happy."

He added:

"If I was getting beaten by my teammate, I wouldn’t be happy ever, so yeah I have no idea. It’s just another part of Formula 1 that I have not experienced yet, but I’m sure at some point I will.”

Lando Norris has never been beaten by his teammate and feels that maybe the day he is, it will be a different experience.

The Briton felt his bond with Max Verstappen could evolve differently on track or in the paddock once they’re teammates, in comparison to the one they have at the moment.

He claimed being beaten by a teammate is not something he wishes to experience and might not be an experience he would be satisfied with.

Despite the media narrative, Christian Horner has been clear that Lando Norris is tied up with his commitments with the Woking team until the end of 2025 and that the second seat at Red Bull has drawn a lot of interest from various drivers.

Ideally, Daniel Ricciardo is being linked up to replace Sergio Perez, with the Mexican's lonegtivity at the team beyond 2025 becoming an unpredictable scenario with every passing race weekend.